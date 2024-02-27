One key takeaway from the remote work era is recognising that flexibility is the linchpin of a thriving workplace. Photo / 123RF

The turbulence of the past five years has taught employers invaluable lessons about the nature of work.

However, as the pendulum swings back from working from home to office-based work, let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water. Businesses need to recognise that the path to increased productivity lies not in just reverting to old ways but in continuing to shape and adapt their workplaces.

One key takeaway from the remote work era is recognising that flexibility is the linchpin of a thriving workplace. It’s not just about the physical location of work; it’s about fostering an environment where employees can flourish.

Just as many businesses have now settled into a mix of home and office-based working, employers are well-advised to move beyond the confines of a traditional hierarchy and embrace a more collaborative workplace culture.

The rigid structures of the past may not be conducive to the innovative thinking and adaptability needed today. And often, your employees might just be the people in the best position to come up with the ideas needed to shift your business to the next level or see it through a tough time.

Speaking, and more importantly, listening to employees about their career goals, aspirations, and challenges can foster a sense of belonging and commitment. Moreover, upskilling employees not only ensures they stay relevant in a rapidly changing business landscape but also builds resilience within the organisation.

A truly collaborative culture is not just top-down. It’s important to break down silos within your organisation and encourage employees from different departments or teams to collaborate on projects and share insights.

This not only promotes a culture of knowledge-sharing but also brings diverse perspectives to problem-solving. Practically speaking, think about tactics such as making space for collaboration (when do your teams get the chance to interact?) and the tools you can use to facilitate this, be it online, in appropriately-designed working spaces, or a mix.

Employers shouldn’t overlook the gift of time when it comes to boosting productivity either. Beyond the initial scepticism, there are many real-world examples of businesses that have adopted tactics such as a four-day working week, or unlimited employee leave, and found that doing so has enhanced productivity and employee satisfaction.

By offering a condensed workweek, businesses not only provide employees with a better work-life balance but also create an environment that encourages heightened focus during working hours. This shift challenges the conventional notion that more time at the desk equates to greater productivity.

Let’s not forget the impact of new technologies too. Artificial intelligence is here, and its power to augment human abilities is a crucial aspect of evolving workplaces. Integrating AI technologies strategically can automate repetitive tasks, enabling employees to focus on higher-value activities that require creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence.

Businesses should explore how AI can enhance productivity, streamline processes, and contribute to a more dynamic and efficient work environment. There will no doubt be some trial and error here – we’re not suggesting a team of robots for all workplaces – but to deny the possibilities of AI and other new technologies would be foolish indeed.

The real message here is that in the pursuit of innovation, there’s room for experimentation.

Don’t be afraid to try new approaches, methodologies, or technologies. Businesses that stay on the cutting edge are those willing to take calculated risks and learn from the outcomes. Bringing the team along for the ride and communicating with them throughout ensures that everyone is invested in the success of these experiments.

David Grindle is the director in charge of the employment law team at WRMK Lawyers. He has practised in this area of the law for 17 years