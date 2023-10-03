Advanced voting has started for the general election. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

With the general election approaching, time is ticking away for eligible voters to decide who they want to lead their electorates and the country. On Monday advance voting started ahead of the October 14 election.

The Advocate asked those candidates vying for the Northland electorate three questions considered important to voters: Why should people vote for them; what they think the issues are in Northland; and when it comes to policies, what their priorities are for their electorate. Here is what they had to say.

Grant McCallum - National Party

1. Northland needs a champion. Someone who understands the challenges of the electorate and is committed to representing the whole electorate. Every community deserves representation. Our family has farmed dairy and beef near Maungatūroto since 1978. My community roles, including chair of the Otamatea High School Board of Trustees, coaching junior rugby, and currently chair of the Kauri Museum, along with others, have given me the experience to understand and the knowledge to get things done. Northland is my home, and it would be my privilege to serve as your representative.

2. Northland’s road network is not fit for purpose. Storms disconnect us from the country and each other, while potholes risk road users’ safety and threaten damage to their vehicles on every journey. Crime is spiralling out of control and there are now nine gang members for every 10 police officers. Northlanders from all over are telling me that the scale of crime is unprecedented in their neighbourhoods. The rising cost of living is hitting Northland households and our spread-out communities have it tougher than most. We need a strong plan to get inflation under control. Northland’s health and education sectors are stretched to breaking point. We need doctors, nurses, and teachers, and we need a thriving region to keep them here.

3. I’m backing the four-lane motorway for the North, all the way up to Whangārei, and our Pothole Repair Fund to get our roads in shape. I will always back our police to restore law and order and give them the tools they need to tackle gangs, so Northlanders can be safe again in their homes, businesses, and communities. National will rebuild the economy to bring down inflation and the cost of living. We need the funding, immigration, and education to get the health and education professionals Northland needs for our public services.





Jeffrey Lye - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

1. I think I show people the clearest most logical sustainable and prosperous way forward without selling out, borrowing or taxing more. Stop locking people up and destroying lives and families for growing - and pay them! Grow your way out of poverty. All most want is just to be able to provide for their families.

2. I think Northland/Tai Tokerau’s biggest issue is poverty. Many cannot afford healthcare, food, clothes, power, phone data etc. Let alone keeping their dwelling warm and leak-free. The city councils have no money or if they have, they aren’t using it correctly.

Our roads are appalling and the water undrinkable in some places. Moving forward with the hemp industry will create jobs and generate much needed income for the region sustaining a cleaner greener Northland. Hemp for bio-fuel. 3. My main priority is to remove all the regulations and restrictions surrounding cannabis and get the hemp industry thriving.

I believe our single-issue policy covers it all because the ALCP minimum programme impacts beneficially across all areas of governance, in areas of health, education, justice, law and order, race relations, economy and environment ... we are fixing what’s broken. In the Treaty it says Māori can use the land as they see fit for survival yet when they do many risk being arrested or their land confiscated.





Mark Cameron - ACT Party

1. ACT is committed to cutting waste from government and returning that money to New Zealanders through lower taxes and targeted, sensible spending on core public services. We’re committed to ending co-governance and ensuring equal rights. We’re committed to slashing red tape and regulation. We’re committed to tackling crime. Kiwis have a choice with their party vote, more of the same, or real change.

2. There are several areas that the next government will need to address in Northland. Roading and infrastructure investment is a real issue. ACT’s policy of sharing GST with councils from consents will incentivise and fund councils to enable infrastructure.

3, ACT is proposing to introduce a world-class toll roading system. It will use private sector financing and expertise to get new roads built faster and to maintain existing roads quicker and more effectively. Under a world-class toll roading system, New Zealanders will have a choice: make use of new toll roads much sooner or wait for tax-funded roads to be delivered later or never. The Puhoi to Warkworth toll road extension is a great example, it has significantly improved outcomes for those travelling north.

Too many young people in Northland are not attending school and the high level of youth offending is a reminder of how the current government has let the region down. ACT would restore the charter school model which is proven to help youths who needed a different approach to education, and we would pay good teachers more through the Teachers Excellence Reward Fund, while requiring schools to maintain daily numbers for attendance.

We have numerous policies to restore law and order. At the core of our policies is the idea that crime will be punished, that if you’re willing to take part in rehabilitation you will be given another chance, but most importantly that victims are at the heart of the justice system.





Matt King - Democracy NZ

1. Northland is home - I was raised here and I raised my family here. I was the MP for Northland from 2017 to 2020, which was an absolute privilege. I worked hard for Northlanders because I believe Northland deserves someone who is willing to stick their neck out and put in the hard yards – no matter what. I love Northland and I believe in Northland. I lost my seat by only 163 votes in the red wave of the 2020 election and given my personal candidate vote went up from 2017 to 2020, despite the Party Vote being decimated – I believe Northlanders recognised that I worked hard for our electorate. I am still the same guy who stood up when it mattered and I will be an unrelenting voice for Northland. There is no downside to Northlanders giving me your candidate vote this election. It’s an insurance policy to ensure a change of government.

2/3. Law and order, farming, connectivity including transport infrastructure and access to services (including healthcare - we need a super clinic in Kerikeri). I was a police officer for 14 years, and I spent a good portion of that time in Northland. Adequately resourcing our frontline is essential. I am also a farmer – we will stand up against the unworkable regulation and ideology that is being forced on our farmers and rural New Zealand. I believe that the Bill of Rights needs to be upheld in order for our democracy to function properly. This will be a core policy pillar given the opportunity to enter Parliament. Connectivity – we are well overdue for the four-lane expressway to the north, and I will be strongly advocating for this, as well as better internet and cell phone connectivity in Northland.





Michael Feyen - New Zealand Loyal

1. Because we have had enough of the corruption, the division and destruction of our culture, infrastructure and sovereignty. We have been divided and ruled by the corporatisation of governance. What I’m bringing to you is experience and wisdom from my elected roles as councillor in two districts and mayor of the Horowhenua. My walk has shown that the people are not represented. I know how deep and entrenched the rot really is. Our Nation’s story all began up here in Northland therefore the paradigm shift for ALL people must begin in Northland.

I live in the Hokianga now. Our country’s problems have followed and haunted me. I knew I had to re-engage but how? For me, the only platform that could enable me to be effective is NZ Loyal. I see Northland as the tail of the fish to propel change.

2. It’s time to reclaim our nation before offshore powers fully do so. My role is to assist you in reclaiming that power. Some of the issues that must be addressed are:

Reclaiming our nation’s sovereignty

Decentralisation of government back to the people

Eradication of the current taxation structure

Implement a moratorium on immigration

SNAs – a total re-look and restructure

How to have energy independence

All infrastructure

The education system

The health system

3. Northland can lead the way with self-governance and all rewards this will bring. I commit to working for all New Zealanders within the ethos of all existing agreements. This will provide a blueprint for the rest of the country. NZ Loyal are the only party that will allow such a discussion. The implementation of the 1 per cent transaction tax will open doors for all public functions, business initiatives and personal freedom for all. Kia kaha to a positive exciting future for ALL in partnership.





Mike Finlayson - Northland Party

1. I have a solid track record of care, advocacy and governance for over 40 years. Experience includes Northland Regional councillor, ministerial appointments on two environmental statutory authorities and chair/board member of civil rights and environmental advocacy groups. I’m not afraid to take on ‘the Establishment’ and past editor of the Northland Age Peter Jackson described me as “one of the hardest working councillors he’d seen in over 40 years”. I listen to understand, seek inclusiveness over division and am driven by values that we commonly share.

2. Destabilised global corporate economy dragging us into spiralling and unaffordable rising prices. Crumbling, poorly planned infrastructure failing under economic and climate chaos conditions. Negligible forward planning to protect us from the impacts of climate change. Inadequate governance structures unable to meet the demands of an increasingly complex world. I would split the MPs’ excessive wages to pay for two, full-time representatives to work with all Northlanders on issues that are important to them.

3. Priorities [are] zero tax on wages and salary. Instead implement a consumption tax on what is doing the harm (fossil fuels, environmental destruction/pollution etc). This would enable the marketplace to effectively address damaging excessive consumption. Financial/economic reform.

Corporations make the big, critical decisions based on increasing their profit with no regard to human or planetary costs. We need strong, focused government to prioritise people’s needs over corporate greed.

Allow for ‘owner-built’ homes on rural land. Cut the red tape. Decriminalise cannabis. Build strong, resilient infrastructure. Potholes are caused by super heavy trucks, we need to get this weight off roads on onto an upgraded rail network. Rebuild coastal shipping. Building a strong, resilient more localised economy. Support regenerative agriculture for clean food, rivers and soil. Reclaim our inshore fisheries for local people. Keep Northland GE Free.





Reina Tuai Penney - Green Party

1. Not one person can change things for Northland but in order for Northland to thrive we need a movement against inequality and a movement to make drastic changes for our environment. I have been an advocate all my career and I will strongly advocate for Northland communities to thrive.

2. The issues are inequality, the climate crisis and also a crisis of spirit which has seen affirmative policy and te tiriti redress framed as unfair advantage when it is merely addressing gross inequity.

3. We have over 50 policies in our Green Party manifesto that are relevant to Northland. We need to respond to the climate crisis by ensuring we adapt to what is here and coming and future-proof Northland for generations to come with climate-aware and climate-friendly infrastructure such as the exploration of public transport that works for Northland. Climate-friendly communities is our policy which includes a clean power payment to support and subsidise solar power. This will make all northland households more resilient and improve the cost of living.

We need to ensure we champion te tiriti justice in Northland as we are the birthplace of the nation and our cultural capacity is strong, beautiful and our point of difference. We need Māori to be supported to thrive through affirmative policy and te tiriti redress. In addition, we all need to support narratives that promote thriving relationships between tangata tiriti and tangata whenua. The Green party has strong policy for this and I challenge narratives that use te tiriti justice as a way to divide our nation.

We need to have a fairer tax system because at present it is not. The Greens’ fully costed plan will tackle the crisis of inequality by ensuring the rich pay their fair share. Our proposed plan will see 95 per cent of people better off by 0.7 per cent of people paying more tax.





Shane Jones - New Zealand First Party

1. As a born and bred Northlander, raised on a dairy farm in Awanui who resides in Kerikeri, I am standing as the NZ First candidate for the seat of Northland.

Educated at St Stephens School and the Universities of Wellington, Western Australia and Harvard, I have served as Chairman of the Māori Fisheries Commission/Sealord Group, as Pacific Economic Ambassador and as a Cabinet Minister.

What defines me most however, is my unwavering commitment to Northland. As a minister, I delivered for Northland. The Provincial Growth Fund demonstrates my capacity to get things done: over $650 million was spent boosting infrastructure, tourism and industry.

2/3. Law and order is a top priority for NZ First. There must be consequences for those who undermine community safety.

Roads are a major problem in Northland, and I will ensure that immediate priority is given to repairs and maintenance. Top of my list: a new road over the Brynderwyns.

Local voices matter to me. Kainga Ora and their undercover style of operation lacks accountability, is profligate with taxpayers’ money and must be restructured. Public housing is critical but so are existing residents’ rights.

Co-governance is not democracy. It’s a divisive experiment the majority of Māori do not want and will not benefit from. New Zealand First will halt this ballot box abuse. Of more critical importance: health access, affordable housing and quality education.

Climate change and adaptation require practical responses such as water storage, stop banks and resilient roads, not subsidised electric cars. Farmers and other essential industries deserve certainty around the future of the emissions trading scheme.

My wife and I are parents to eight children, and we envision a vibrant, enviable and secure Northland for our 19 mokopuna. This vision can be delivered through political leadership built on action, not talk.

* Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime did not submit answers.





