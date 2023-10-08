National Party leader Christopher Luxon at the Town Basin in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

National Party leader Christopher Luxon at the Town Basin in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland voters weren’t afraid to ask National leader Christopher Luxon the hard questions when he visited the region yesterday.

Starting his day at the Quail Ridge Country Club in Kerikeri, Luxon was asked by resident Rhonda Blackie about how he would cope with NZ First leader Winston Peters.

He immediately trotted out his usual comments - his preference for a National/Act government, how he’ll call Peters if he has to - with enough vigour that he talked over Blackie a few times.

Once able to speak, Blackie asked how would he cope if he was unable to avoid working with Peters.

“I’ll make it work,” Luxon replied.

Blackie later told reporters she felt a bit “over-talked”.

“I just feel like it’s going to be a problem,” she said of Peters possibly returning to government.

She was more worried about National’s chances in the 2026 election, if Peters was involved in the next term.

Residents Linda Geor and Nigel Edmiston asked similar questions.

They later told NZME they were not fans of Peters.

“I think he just looks after himself,” Geor said.

National leader Christopher Luxon talks to residents at a Kerikeri retirement village about his party working with NZ First. Photo / Adam Pearse

Edmonton didn’t believe Chris Hipkins or Peters when they said they wouldn’t work with each other.

Asked about the potential of a second election, Edmiston said it was concerning.

“That wouldn’t be good for [National] - I think Labour [would] get some votes from that.”

Former National MP and past Far North mayor John Carter joined Luxon and Northland candidate Grant McCallum on the visit.

Carter proved very helpful, bringing Luxon a glass of water as he talked with residents.

Luxon remarked how he’d make a good Air New Zealand flight attendant.

Former Far North mayor John Carter gets a glass of water for National's Christopher Luxon. Photo / Adam Pearse

After the retirement village visit, Luxon popped into the markets at the Old Packhouse cafe.

While locals had less time to chat with Luxon, there was a wealth of support for the National leader and his Northland candidate, McCallum.

Many who approached said they were voting for him or had already done so.

One stallholder offered Luxon a homemade hair clip - a blue flower.

“There’s no hair to go in it,” she joked, with a look at Luxon’s bald head.

“You’re just being mean now,” Luxon laughed.

Christopher Luxon makes a coffee at The Quay Cafe, Restaurant and Bar in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

On his way south, Luxon stopped in at Whangārei’s The Quay Cafe, Restaurant and Bar to chat with lunch-goers, and even turned his hand to waiting tables. He also attempted to make a coffee.

While he couldn’t create much of a pattern with the milk, the barista approved and said: “If it doesn’t work out this [election], give me a call.”

Those he chatted with at the restaurant included Whangārei district councillor Phil Halse and former councillor John Bain.

Luxon waits tables at The Quay Cafe, Restaurant and Bar. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Later, Luxon - alongside National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown - used a media stand-up at the Gas fuel station on State Highway 1 near Ruakākā to restate the party’s commitment to not increasing fuel taxes and beginning work on a four-lane highway between Whangārei and Port Marsden in their first term.

Brown couldn’t be specific on when National would begin work if elected, saying it would depend on advice from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

Luxon with National's transport spokesperson Simeon Brown and Whangārei electorate candidate Dr Shane Reti hold a media stand-up at the Gas fuel station on State Highway 1 near Ruakākā. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Luxon was asked repeatedly about his party’s suggestion of a second election if it couldn’t reach a deal with NZ First.

He couldn’t articulate how likely he believed it was that National could reach a deal.

Asked what policy differences were likely to scupper a deal, Luxon did not respond directly.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.