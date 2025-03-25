An 85-year-old Kaiwaka farmer is facing animal cruelty charges over his alleged treatment of a number of cattle. Photo / File

An 85-year-old Kaiwaka farmer is facing animal cruelty charges including allegations he allowed groups of bulls to forcefully mate with two young heifers and a helpless cow.

Brian Trevor Greenway was charged by the Ministry for Primary Industries on January 28 this year with eight offences under the Animal Welfare Act 1999:

Four of causing suffering by failing to provide treatment for a bull and a heifer (young female cow) with wire injuries in a back leg; two bulls with ingrown horns, and a young bull with a partly missing leg;

Two of causing suffering by failing to prevent cows – a cow in a creek and earlier, two heifers – from being forcefully mated by groups of bulls;

Failing to protect from, and rapidly diagnose, a significant injury or disease suffered by an animal – a steer (castrated bull) with bottle jaw;

Failing to provide proper and sufficient food to more than 10 cattle.

The alleged offending is said to have happened between September 2023 and May 2024.