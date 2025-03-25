Advertisement
Elderly Northland farmer accused of letting animals suffer

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

An 85-year-old Kaiwaka farmer is facing animal cruelty charges over his alleged treatment of a number of cattle. Photo / File

An 85-year-old Kaiwaka farmer is facing animal cruelty charges including allegations he allowed groups of bulls to forcefully mate with two young heifers and a helpless cow.

Brian Trevor Greenway was charged by the Ministry for Primary Industries on January 28 this year with eight offences under the Animal Welfare Act 1999:

  • Four of causing suffering by failing to provide treatment for a bull and a heifer (young female cow) with wire injuries in a back leg; two bulls with ingrown horns, and a young bull with a partly missing leg;
  • Two of causing suffering by failing to prevent cows – a cow in a creek and earlier, two heifers – from being forcefully mated by groups of bulls;
  • Failing to protect from, and rapidly diagnose, a significant injury or disease suffered by an animal – a steer (castrated bull) with bottle jaw;
  • Failing to provide proper and sufficient food to more than 10 cattle.

The alleged offending is said to have happened between September 2023 and May 2024.

If proven, the charges can result in maximum penalties of up to 12 months’ imprisonment, a $50,000 fine, or both.

Greenway made a second preliminary appearance in Whangārei District Court last week, at which he was scheduled for a case review hearing next month.

Sarah Curtis is a general news reporter for the Northern Advocate. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference, especially those involving environmental issues.

