Elections are open for the Northpower Electric Power Trust - owner of Northpower - which runs the power network in Whangārei and Kaipara, including substations, like this one at Ngunguru.

Eight people are standing for election to represent Whangārei on the Northpower Electric Power Trust, owner of electric power company Northpower.

The trust, which owns Northpower on behalf of consumers connected to Northpower's electricity network in the Whangārei and Kaipara districts, has seven trustees - five from Whangārei and two from Kaipara. The trustees are elected every three years, with this year's postal vote closing on November 26.

Voting papers have already been sent to the 60,000-plus Northpower consumers/beneficiaries.

As there were only two nominees for the Dargaville position, incumbents Chris Biddles and Sheena McKenzie were declared trustees.

However, with eight people standing for the Whangārei positions, a vote is necessary.

One existing trustee, Bill Rossiter, is not seeking re-election, but the other four incumbents - Erc Angelo, Irene Durham, Phil Heatley and Paul Yovich - are seeking another term.

Joining them on the ballot paper are: union official Mark Furey, lawyer Tony Savage, school principal Alec Solomon and accountant Tim Wilson.

Angelo said, as the current chairman of the trust, he enjoys the fact that Northpower is owned by all its beneficiaries.

He said he would continue to look after the company on the consumers' behalf.

''The continued protection of all consumer/beneficiary interests in Northpower is paramount. If re-elected, I would, along with all other trustees, help to ensure the value and success of your company [...] is maintained and enhanced, along with your yearly power credit.''

Durham said her role is to ensure Northpower's value is safeguarded and its success maintained.

''I am committed to monitor performance and protect and enhance the value of Northpower for the long term.

''Northpower remains in consumer ownership. This means you, as consumers, receive reduced costs in the form of a reduction in your power bill.''

Furey said he wants to see Northpower performing at its best in all areas of activity.

''The trust's role, apart from a four-yearly review of ownership, is to evaluate, appoint and monitor company directors, act as a diligent shareholder and, in particular, monitor the performance of the directors.

''The role goes beyond simply believing the corporate view; looking deeper at the real performance, direction and outcomes. My role provides for a unique look under the veil of corporate imagery, and [I] contribute to the trust by asking questions that make [for] better decision-making.''

Heatley said it is great that Northpower is owned by all of us and that we all benefit from dividends, line holidays or power credits.

He said his experience - as a Northpower trustee and former MP for Whangārei, with time spent as Minister of Energy and director of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority - has given him a good understanding of the electricity industry, as well as great community knowledge and nationwide contacts that have been useful to the company.

Savage said Northpower is a community asset that's really worth protecting.

''I want to help Northpower to deliver the best possible results for its consumers and the beneficiaries of the trust. I would protect the payment of your power credit.

''I am committed to monitor performance of Northpower directors to protect and enhance the long-term value of Northpower.''

Solomon said he has experience in leadership and governance in a variety of contexts, including as chairman of the Northland Secondary School Principals Association and a board member on School Sport NZ.

''I am dedicated to the protection of our collective interests.

''It is imperative that Northpower's value and success is maintained. I strongly believe in equity and opportunity.''

Wilson said as a member of the Chartered Accountants Australia and NZ and the Institute of Directors, as well as an employee of Northpower for more than 11 years, he knows the right questions to ask and how to best serve Northpower's shareholders.

''My mandate is simple - I'm volunteering to work for you. To help protect your investment in Northpower, to maximise the returns you receive, and to ensure transparency and accountability for the decisions made by those charged with running Northpower's operation.''

Yovich said he is committed to ensuring that the investment in Northpower is maintained and that Northpower continues to perform robustly across all of its activities and produces a return to consumers.

''As a chartered accountant and director, I have [the] financial and commercial management skills to support the trust in its role of monitoring Northpower and foster relationships with the company.

''This experience and knowledge has allowed me to develop an understanding and awareness of the electrical industry concerns and issues for my trustee role.''