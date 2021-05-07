Early Mother's Day treat for mums at Whangārei daycare

Jaxon Fedarb, 4, was keen to give his handcrafted Mother's Day gift to mum Hayley early. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mothers were in for a treat as they dropped their kids off at a Whangārei community-based daycare centre yesterday morning.

Avenues Educare staff were handing out free coffees and red velvet muffins in an acknowledgment of Mother's Day tomorrow.

Recipient Hayley Fedarb said it was a welcome gesture. Along with the other 50-plus kids who attend the centre, her 4-year-old son Jaxon had also made her a fridge magnet centred around his own fingerprint in the shape of a heart.

Avenues Educare manager Debbie Beardsell helps 4-year-old Jaxon Fedarb make a gift for Mother's Day.

Avenues Educare manager Debbie Beardsell said they come up with different ideas each year for both Mother's and Father's Day, which mostly derive from the likes of Pinterest.

"They love making them for their mums and choosing their favourite colours. The hardest part is making them wait until Mother's Day."

She added, "It's just to recognise our mothers as being special, and who doesn't like getting something from their child?"

A good book is a favourite Mother's Day gift. Photo / Getty Images

To do

• Take her out for brunch, lunch or dinner

• Make her breakfast in bed

• Grab a coffee, walk the loop and have a good old chin-wag

To make

• Handmade bouquet

• Home-baked treats

• Invite her around for a brunch, lunch or dinner

To buy

• Her favourite plant

• A beauty, massage or favourite store voucher

• A good-read book