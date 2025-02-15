“I got the idea when I saw one of my cousins down here racing a remote-controlled car, he was injured after falling off his bike while doing burnouts and can’t do that anymore. He said he gets the same adrenaline rush racing the remote-controlled cars.

“He said, ‘When I play with these, it’s like, I’m doing the drifts and donuts myself’. So, I thought this would help. I mean, I’m not saying that it’s going to eliminate it, but it will change it.

Moerewa community champion Pamela-Ann Simon-Baragwanath. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

“A lot of people are doing burnouts. I guess with poverty, these are the types of activities that come out. It doesn’t mean that they don’t love the town, it’s just their way of expressing themselves, It’s an outlet,” Simon-Baragwanath said.

Burnouts are a regular occurrence in the Moerewa community. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

After weeks of work clearing out rubbish, planting trees and drawing up a racetrack, the previously neglected space is now a community hub.

“People were dumping here illegally for years; I have lived here all my life, and it has been filled with rubbish for the longest time. And it’s not that the community don’t care, we live in one of the lowest socio-economic towns in NZ and dumping costs money,” Simon-Baragwanath said.

While she initiated the idea, she acknowledged that it was a collaborative effort.

“We couldn’t have done anything without the support of experts like Amokura Carrington and the Sweatshop Crew Lam, MSD, KiwiRail and the 4 amigos.”

Simon-Baragwanath said the community reception of the space was great and many were using it.

“Everybody loves it, I haven’t heard anybody saying anything negative about it. But what can they say, it was used as a dump before.”

KiwiRail programmer director for Northland, Eric Hennephof, said permission for use of the land was granted late last year.

“Previously, the small triangular area was used by KiwiRail for access to our yard, but it has not been used operationally since around 2017. Though not directly involved in the cleanup, KiwiRail supported the initiative by granting permission for the work to take place. The results are excellent, and we are really pleased with the transformation of the area. We are open to similar projects in other communities and encourage any groups with project ideas to get in touch for assessment.”