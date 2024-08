Emergency services are attending a crash, which has closed Church Road, Te Kamo. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Emergency services are attending a crash, which has closed Church Road, Te Kamo. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A driver has been critically injured in a crash on Church Road, Te Kamo.

Police were called about 3.15pm and closed the road soon afterwards.

Police said: “Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash in Te Kamo”.

“Early indications suggest there are critical injuries.”