Doctors hopeful injured photographer Rachel Jordan will walk again

Rachel Jordan arrives in Auckland on a medical flight from Christchurch. She is currently in Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Surgeons tending to a Northland photographer severely injured in a helicopter crash are hopeful she will be able to walk again.

Rachel Jordan, of Kerikeri, was just minutes into a flight to a mountaintop wedding shoot when the helicopter lost power and crashed about 80km west of Christchurch on June 12.

Rachel, the bride, the groom and the pilot were all badly hurt.

Her injuries included five broken ribs, a lacerated lung, a broken sternum, an arm broken in several places, and multiple fractures to her feet.

She was transferred by medical flight from Christchurch to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday.

Her husband, Eric Jordan, said she was likely to stay for a week for observation and fresh casts, before she was transferred to the hospital's spinal unit.

Before they left Christchurch the couple had a chance to meet the injured newlyweds, Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy, and get to know their families.

The groom was able to stand and the bride, despite considerable pain, also stood up for a moment, sparking applause from the entire ward.

''So that was a really positive event,'' Eric said.

Shortly before the transfer to Auckland surgeons said the ''pins and needles'' Rachel could feel in her feet, and the fact they could move her feet without causing too much pain, were encouraging signs she may be able to walk again.

''When we heard all of us, me, our son and Rachel, broke down and had a cry. That was pretty incredible to hear. It's not for sure, but it's something positive for us to hold onto right now.''

She had two emergency operations in the days after the crash to insert rods and plates into her spine, ankles and arm, but no further surgery was scheduled.

After a few days at home in Kerikeri, Eric and son, Evan, 10, are due to rejoin Rachel at Middlemore today.

He said his wife had a tough few nights before leaving Christchurch as doctors tried to reduce her medication, which sent her pain ''roaring back again'', and another difficult night when she realised she had three months in the spinal unit ahead of her.

''But after that she had a sudden positive change. She said, 'I need to buckle down and do what I need to do to get through this'.''

Because of the extent of the injuries to her feet hospital staff would not try to make her stand any time soon. Instead they would concentrate first on strengthening her spine.

Eric said he was glad preliminary findings around the cause of the crash — a sudden loss of engine power — had been released already.

''I'm anxious to see what comes out of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] investigation. I've been in touch with them and I know they'll be really thorough.''

Eric said he had provided photos taken by his wife in the moment before the crash.

It was hoped the raw image files would reveal the cockpit instrument readings, information that could be helpful to the investigation.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle appeal started by friend and fellow photographer Emma MacDonald has now reached $28,000.

Eric said he continued to be amazed, and thankful, for the support.

''I don't know what we would have done without it,'' he said.

Emma MacDonald, a former emergency medical technician, had also been supporting Rachel in hospital.

Another person who had stayed in close contact was the crash witness who put Rachel on the phone to Eric in the minutes after the helicopter plunged to the ground.

He told Eric he felt a special connection with Rachel and intended to travel to Auckland to see her.

■ Go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/supporting-rachel-jordan-and-her-family to donate.