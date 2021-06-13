Friends rally around Kerikeri photographer Rachel Jordan after helicopter crash

Award-winning Northland photographer Rachel Jordan was seriously injured in a helicopter crash in Christchurch on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Friends are rallying around a Kerikeri woman who faces a long recovery after a helicopter crash left her and three others severely injured.

Award-winning photographer Rachel Jordan, who specialises in remote photo shoots and is sought after nationally, was flying to a location with a newly wed couple on Saturday when the chopper crashed on a Canterbury golf course about 3pm.

All four on board — the bride, groom, Jordan and the pilot — survived, but three suffered serious injuries.

They were flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital. Jordan's husband, Eric, and son flew to Christchurch on Sunday to be by her bedside.

According to a Givealittle page set up to assist the family during what is likely to be a long and difficult recovery, Jordan suffered spinal fractures, five broken ribs, a lung laceration, a fractured sternum, multiple breaks to one arm, and feet fractures.

She has already undergone surgery.

Emergency services at the scene of the helicopter crash at Terrace Downs in Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Friend Emma MacDonald, who set up the page, described Jordan as a ''wonderful wife and mother as well as an incredibly talented photographer''.

The page has raised almost $14,000 in its first 22 hours.

MacDonald said the family would face significant costs as they travelled between the Far North and Christchurch.

The Givealittle fund would also help cover household expenses, lost income, and any rehabilitation and medical costs that weren't covered by ACC.

Jordan, whose Kerikeri-based business goes by the name of Two Little Starfish, is a frequent winner in the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards for her wedding and creative work. Her successes have featured regularly in the Advocate.

Whangārei friend and fellow photographer Zandy Snell said Jordan was ''an amazing and talented lady''.

''The whole photography community was so shocked to hear about the crash and we all rallied together to try and provide a lot of support for her and her family. She's one of the most creative people I know and I do hope her recovery is speedy so she can get back to doing what she loves."

Kerikeri photographer Wendy Cain said, as a former nurse, she was shocked by the extent of her friend's injuries.

''I'm extremely grateful she's still alive. She's extremely creative and dedicated to her craft. She's one of the best photographers I've come across.''

The US-born Jordan had no other family in New Zealand but the Kerikeri, and New Zealand, photographic communities were coming together to help in any way they could.

Recovery would be long, but her strength and determination would stand her in good stead.

That same strength allowed Jordan to travel to remote photo locations despite her fear of flying, Cain said.

One of Jordan's closest friends, former Kerikeri photographer Jenna Young, said she was showing ''incredible strength and bravery''.

''We're really proud of her and so happy that she's here with us. She has a hard road ahead, but she's a strong woman. I know the Kerikeri community is a strong one and will wrap their arms around this beautiful family. They'll need it with both their extended families living overseas.''

The family was ''very grateful'' for the Givealittle donations, Young said.

The Robinson 44 helicopter crashed on a golf course about 80km west of Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, the newly wed couple are being supported by fellow members of the Al Noor Mosque community in Christchurch.

They were taking a 10-minute flight from the wedding venue at Windwhistle, 80km west of Christchurch, to a mountaintop photo location before the reception.

Wyndon Aviation, which owns the Robinson R44 helicopter, released a statement saying: ''Our immediate thoughts are with the bride and groom, the photographer and our pilot who sustained injuries as a result of the accident.''

''While the injuries are serious, we are grateful that all four are recovering in hospital.''

A spokesman said the company did not yet know what had caused the crash and was working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority and other investigating authorities.

■ Go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/supporting-rachel-jordan-and-her-family to donate or search givealittle.co.nz for 'Rachel Jordan'.