Dirt bike rider dies after late night crash in Raumanga

The rider came off his bike at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Raumanga Valley Rd last night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A young dirt bike rider without a helmet or other safety gear died after crashing off his bike in Raumanga late last night.

The 25-year-old man died shortly after arriving at Whangārei Hospital following a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Raumanga Valley Rd around 9.40pm.

A police spokesperson said the man came off his bike at the intersection and no other vehicles were involved.

The Advocate understands passersby and nearby residents raced to the man's side as he lay on the road and immediately began CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive at the scene.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the crash. Paramedics treated and transported the man in a critical condition to Whangārei Hospital, where he died a short while later.

A police spokesman said the road was closed, and the Serious Crash Unit attended.

He said the driver had not been wearing a helmet, nor did he have any reflective gear or lights at the time of the crash. Police had also received reports about erratic driving.