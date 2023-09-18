A dead seal pup on Ocean Beach at Whangārei Heads. Photo / Karina Cooper

Young seals that washed up dead on Northland beaches most likely died from starvation, the Department of Conservation says.

Two pups were found dead on separate beaches in Whangārei Heads - Kauri Mountain and Ocean Beach - earlier this month.

A Department of Conservation (DoC) spokeswoman said four dead seals had been reported in Northland in the month to September 12.

The figure was not considered to be an unusually high mortality rate and the number of reports were roughly the same as this time last year.

“It’s not actually unusual to see young seals deceased or alone this time of year as pups are weaning, juvenile seals are trying to make it on their own and older male seals are not tied to breeding colonies.

“It is common to see young seals struggle to forage for food effectively and die as a result of starvation.”

The spokeswoman said starvation was most likely the cause of death for young seals. The department did not plan to investigate the deaths.

“The level of mortality caused by starvation can fluctuate from year to year depending on food availability for the young pups, and this can be impacted by climate and weather patterns as well as fisheries.”

DoC acknowledged the New Zealand fur seal population was growing, which could mean the level of mortality may also grow.

Fur seals have been stealing the show in Northland recently as people spot them in strange places. A juvenile fur seal captured headlines when it walked into Bunnings Whangārei one July morning and had to be contained by a wall of boxed whiteware. Another seal in Ngunguru created a buzz for passersby lucky enough to spot it lazing on the roadside.

The spokeswoman said the department worked to understand if the numbers seen were unusual or not based on population.

“If they seem high for a region based on the known population then we will look to investigate.”

The New Zealand fur seal (kekeno) is the most common seal found in Northland. Although DoC said there had been the “very rare” visit north from the “odd, cheeky” subantarctic fur seal.



