Northland police are advising motorists of delays on the road near Kāeo. Photo / File

Northland police are advising motorists of delays on the road near Kāeo. Photo / File

Drivers headed through Kāeo should expect delays after a collision between a vehicle and cattle on State Highway 10.

The vehicle was damaged but the occupants unharmed in the crash around 7.45am on SH10.

A police spokesman said animal control were responding to assist the injured cattle.

"Debris is on the highway and some areas of the road have been cordoned to remove the debris."

Motorists are advised to expect delays.