A new trend in the workplace has workers doing what they're asked to do, without going above and beyond. Photo / 123rf

A new trend in the workplace has workers doing what they're asked to do, without going above and beyond. Photo / 123rf



OPINION

Working on your laptop while holidaying in the south of France is a bit like the new notion of quiet quitting. Both activities are frustrating, and neither improves your quality of life or your reputation within the workplace.

Quiet quitting is a term coined on TikTok to describe employees who are doing the bare minimum required at work and being content with mediocrity.

At the same time, today's employees are saturated with media reports telling them there has never been a better time to get a pay rise, or to find new employment. While those sentiments in themselves are questionable, they don't align with the notion of quiet quitting.

David Grindle is director in charge of the employment law team at WRMK Lawyers.

Getting better pay and perks generally requires showing your employer you are (or will be) an engaged and productive member of the team. Doing the bare minimum does not create the leverage needed to make a compelling argument in the employee's favour.

Quiet quitting is based on a "work to rule" philosophy. While employees suppress their individuality and competitiveness and remain in lockstep, quiet quitting may have some legitimacy. But as soon as someone wants to break ranks and prove their personal worth by being more productive or contributing more, the employment culture will change. Quiet quitting in isolation isn't as fun, safe or rewarding as it might otherwise be.

As employers and managers, it is necessary to look inward and consider the reasons staff might be quiet quitting.

Resist the temptation to simply say that it is a reflection of today's society and "in my day we all worked well into the night" because, like All Blacks supremacy, those days have gone.

For many employees, work is no longer a central focus and it is easier to resist the expectation of giving their all or putting in extra hours. Employees now are more empowered in saying no to requests to go beyond what they think should be expected of a person in their position.

Some employees say quiet quitting is a result of feeling undervalued and unappreciated, and that an employee's lack of motivation was a reaction to the actions of their manager.

On the other hand, some employees report working for a manager for whom they would do everything possible to accomplish tasks and outcomes.

For those employees, occasionally working late or starting early was not resented because they were engaged in their work, they understood the common purpose and they were inspired by it.

If a staff member wants to quiet quit in isolation, their lack of motivation might be more to do with external factors than your leadership.

A degree of empathy and support is helpful in that circumstance.

It's also useful to reflect on your approach to teamwork, employee oversight and collaborative working styles. Asking an employee to be more productive and at the same time trying to maintain their sense of worth is a difficult tightrope to walk. Creating a sense of trust with open and honest dialogue about the expectations each party has of the other goes a long way.

Be conscious that an open and honest conversation is two-way dialogue – so you need to be prepared to hear their truth and listen to it if you expect them to do the same. It is worth it – by empowering the employee to make constructive comments about your management or leadership in a safe environment, you will enhance the employment relationship for both parties.

Building a trusting relationship with all of your direct reports significantly diminishes the possibility of them quiet quitting. The days of leaders preaching from the pulpit is a thing of the past and today, a more subtle and nuanced approach is required. Building a safe, more inclusive and accepting workplace will achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. And on the occasions when there is a need to work a bit late or start a bit early, you'll find your staff are willing to do a little extra and help out.

This month I pledged to write a far more inspirational, intuitive and confronting column but I've done my required 600 words, it's 5pm and although I have nothing planned it's time for me to leave and go, somewhere?



David Grindle is the director in charge of the employment law team at WRMK Lawyers. He has practised in this area of the law for 17 years