Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

David Grindle: Employment law - beating bullying and harassment at work

3 minutes to read

Bullying and harassment is a health and safety risk, writes employment law specialist David Grindle. Photo / Getty Images

Northern Advocate
By: David Grindle

COMMENT

How would you feel if you were constantly publicly criticised, yelled at or regularly had your work discussed in front of others in a detrimental and humiliating manner? While this might seem par for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.