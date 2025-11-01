Bear’s sudden disappearance a fortnight ago was perplexing and distressing for Walker. He and others searched high and low – behind shops, along riverbanks, and even on rooftops. Nearby storeowners checked their security footage for clues, and social media posts about Bear’s absence went viral. Walker offered a reward.
“I probably had more than 1000 contacts [from people] about his disappearance,” Walker said.
Then, miraculously, “he just turned up” last Tuesday night.
Walker firmly rejects any suggestion Bear was simply out springtime prowling.
“He’s a neutered male, loyal to the hilt – like a dog that way – and quite content with his lot: perching on the shop’s counter, chirping at passers-by (Maine Coons are big talkers and don’t really meow), and patrolling his rooftop – often to the amusement of cafe customers across the street.
“He’s too well looked after to be bothered [wandering],” Walker said.
Since returning, Bear hasn’t been downstairs, preferring to sleep on Walker’s bed.
“In fact, when I go to bed, I have to move him,” Walker said.
Bear didn’t eat much when he first got home, adding to Walker’s suspicion that someone had opportunistically grabbed him. A vet check-up was scheduled to make sure he’s okay.
The SPCA says thousands of animals go missing each year and offers advice on its website to help find them.
Most importantly, the SPCA says, don’t give up.
“Animals - especially cats - can go missing for days or even weeks before showing up again.”
With Guy Fawkes night approaching, pet insurers are reminding the public how distressing fireworks can be for the nation’s 4.4 million pets, who hear at higher frequencies and greater distances than humans.
Dr Cath Watson of Healthy Pets New Zealand has seen injuries ranging from torn limbs and broken teeth to dogs hit by cars and horses tangled in fences.
“Add flashing lights, the risk of fire from stray fireworks, the danger of animals being deliberately targeted, and increased traffic, and it’s easy to see why pets may bolt, panic or get injured,” she said.
“If your pet is showing extreme reactions to loud noises, especially if it’s worsening over time, don’t wait for them to grow out of it. Talk to your vet about medication, non-drug tools and strategies,” Watson said.
Pet Direct Insurance recommends warning neighbours about backyard fireworks events, creating safe indoor spaces, covering aviaries and using calming tools.
