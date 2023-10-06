Kaiwaka farmer George Te Hira and his dog Winston. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With the General Election a week away, Advocate reporters Avneesh Vincent and Mike Dinsdale travelled from the southern corner of Kaiwaka to the northernmost parts of Kaitāia to find out the most pressing concerns locals want addressing in their towns.

Named after one of the largest inland harbours in the world, the Kaipara district today offers a picturesque backdrop for boaties, farmers and holidaymakers alike.

Kaiwaka farmer George Te Hira spoke to the Advocate while pulled up in his ute at the local Caltex station. He joked his dog Winston had no connection with a certain politician.

As someone who inherited about 90ha of farmland from his father in the ‘70s, Te Hira worried about the “disappearing concept of the family farm” as corporations moved in. He was not a fan of overseas investors buying up fertile country farmlands for forestry conversion.

Given much of Kaipara is remote rural farmland, connectivity can be a challenge for the district. That is why Hato Hone St John Retail Store volunteer Dianne Wright said a “proper bus service” was needed.

“There’s only one bus which leaves for Whangārei only once a week and with soaring fuel prices, it’d be good to have a frequent public transport,” the Kaiwaka resident explained.

Hato Hone St John Retail Store volunteers Dianne Wright, left, and Joy Hurren. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Not only was public transport lacking in the small settlement called home by just over 2000 people, but so were GPs.

“About 25 years ago we had one doctor from Wellsford visit one of our satellite clinics once a week at the community hall,” Wright said.

“But now, even that has stopped and people have travel to neighbouring areas for treatment.”

Nestled in Kaipara’s biggest town, Dargaville, is Jon Matich Surfwear where owner Rebecca Matich spoke of her concern about the lack of employment for marginalised people.

She regularly noticed homeless people spending their days walking up and down the streets, and knew at times they slept in either public toilets or the back entrances of shops.

Jon Matich Surfwear owner Rebecca Matich. Photo / Tania Whyte

On the same street is Boarding House Antiques & Collectables where visitors with an interest in politics may often end up having a good yarn with its welcoming owner Gordon Walker.

Walker felt the north was often neglected by the Government.

“Our roads and health system here are crap. Our prices for housing and food are so exorbitant that it’s hard for an average person or family to survive.”

Boarding House Antiques & Collectables owner Gordon Walker. Photo / Tania Whyte

Further north in Whangārei, hopes were high in Hikurangi that the soon to be newly elected government would address pressing issues in the tight-knit community.

“We get a little bit forgotten here,” said Styled shop owner Sonja Petersen.

Aside from fixing roads, Petersen wanted to see improved signage or stop lights at some road crossings to improve safety, especially for kids.

Styled shop owner Sonja Petersen. Photo / Tania Whyte

Resident Bessie McLeod works at the Four Square supermarket a few metres away from Petersen’s shop. She expressed the need to have more GPs at their local clinic since the community was being serviced by “Doctor George”, who was at the later stage of his career.

She knew of several residents who had to travel to the city centre to get treated since their clinic would be booked at most times.

Bessie McLeod works at the Hikurangi Four Square. Photo / Tania Whyte

The cost of living and concerns inequality was increasing were front of mind for those living closer to the tip of the region.

Kaitāia retiree Sidney Rupaperea felt bad for the younger generation who bore the major brunt of life as it is today.

“There are still many who struggle to pay their bills and put decent food on their table,” he said.

Kaitāia retiree Sidney Rupaperea. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Rupaperea worried rising expenses widened the gap of inequality which was another “big problem” that contributed to the old adage “the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer”.

Kawakawa worker Cathryn Baragwanath echoed Rupaperea’s sentiments. She said there was a need to have “more equilibrium between tax brackets and relief”.

Other options for any elected government would be to explore ways to create more employment and training opportunities to create some “sort of hope”.

Kawakawa worker Cathryn Baragwanath. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Kerikeri mum and nurse Tori Barker felt nursing qualifications should include more “on-the-job training” for students.

She said this would not only help them gain practical experience but also get potentially employed as paid apprentices and help to pay off their bloated educational loans.

Barker believed closing the inequality gap was crucial to motivate more people to work, especially in the “highly stressful” health sector where workers were severely underpaid.