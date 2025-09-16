Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson says the council’s contractor Downer should compensate ratepayers if it’s found responsible for the major water shortage in Dargaville earlier this year.
Scores of homes in the Northland town were left without water, while businesses and others were asked to conserve as much as possible aftera break in the supply pipes caused local reservoir levels to fall to 5%.
Downer declined to comment while an investigation was taking place.
Whereas the national water authority said other factors were at play in the incident and it does not intend to take action against the contractor.
Jepson’s comments on the May 28-May 31 incident were sparked by a report presented to councillors at the start of September.
“If it’s human error that’s been caused by a contractor, they would certainly have insurance to cover themselves, I would think.”
KDC general manager service delivery Nick Bennetts said the issue in Dargaville had involved a breach of protocol and a gap in standard operating procedures (SOP), to be further examined by the current investigation.
Discussions were under way to determine accountability.
It accepted KDC’s analysis that the water remained safe throughout the incident but advised a more precautionary approach in future because of the risk of backflow from low pressure – a pathway for contamination.
The report presented to council acknowledged the steps suggested by the authority and said KDC was strengthening infrastructure resilience and emergency preparedness.
Measures included a new SOP for raw water main isolation, refresher training, updated network schematics, Scada alarm upgrades, and improved materials at the Rotu pump station.
While the raw water line was nearing the end of its life, Guy found no early replacement was required.
Jepson said he was disappointed that the Dargaville Ratepayers and Residents’ Association (DRRA) and others made “unsubstantiated claims” before the investigation was complete.
The DRRA had criticised KDC for failing to communicate effectively during the outage and has called for future water loss events to be formally recognised as emergencies.
It also questioned water quality testing, claiming the water during the incident was not only discoloured but slimy at times.
