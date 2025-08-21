Patients admitted to Dargaville Hospital overnight are being asked to sign a consent form to confirm they understand there is no doctor on site because of staff shortages.
Health NZ said the hospital remains safe for low-risk patients – but theformer clinical director for Northland’s rural hospitals accuses management of “playing with people’s lives”.
A copy of the disclaimer, obtained by RNZ, explained only patients who were “unlikely to urgently need a Doctor on site” would be admitted.
“If you are agreeable to staying at Dargaville Hospital, knowing that the doctor may not be able to see you urgently, we ask that you or your whānau sign a consent form acknowledging that you understand the situation and are agreeable.
“I discussed the fact we should close the hospital after hours because it was unsafe. I don’t believe it’s fair on the nursing staff who are left with no [on-site] support to manage quite complex patients.”
Her advice was rejected, reportedly at the direction of national leadership.
“They basically said ‘No, we can’t do that, it’s going to look bad’.
“It made a mockery of everything I had attempted to discuss and improve on ... it meant: you’re not prepared to listen to me, either because you don’t want to or you don’t want to direct finances to these initiatives.”
Compared with central Otago, where she often worked now, Northland lagged behind in terms of access to radiology, lab tests and IT, she said. Rural hospitals in Northland were still relying on hand-written medication charts.
“I’ve never had a problem getting a patient in Otago transferred to ICU.
“Whereas, when I’ve worked in Northland, there seem to be at least three different steps to managing transfers. No one is putting in extra infrastructure for the ambulance staff, and we really need to be doing that.
“I think we’re playing with people’s lives basically, just because they happen to be Māori or Pasifika or poor, we’re putting them at the bottom of the list.”