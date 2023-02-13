Around 40 people have evacuated their homes in Dargaville. Photo / Kaipara District Council

An early morning evacuation in Dargaville might just be the beginning of the district’s battle against Cyclone Gabrielle this week as residents prepare for further flooding.

In the early hours of this morning, Awakino River on the northern outskirts of Dargaville breached its banks. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and police immediately evacuated about a dozen households in that area.

There are multiple reports of roads flooded in low-lying areas in Dargaville and across the wider district.

As a precautionary measure, Kaipara District Council (KDC) mayor Craig Jepson asked residents of River Road and side streets in the Mangawhare area of Dargaville to begin the process of self-evacuation.

This was in anticipation of possible flooding, particularly this evening, due to the high tide potentially affecting up to 400 households in the area.

“We’re still worried about the fact that we’ve got high tide again at seven tonight, which very much affects Dargaville,” Jepson said.

There are also 10 roads closed in the Kaipara District this morning, including Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd and Victoria St in Dargaville.

“A reminder for other Dargaville residents in low-lying areas that haven’t already been evacuated - if you are concerned about the water levels around your home, you may want to consider evacuating.

“In the meantime, we are asking anyone who has been evacuated to stay where they are and not to return home yet,” Jepson said.

As of midday, there were around 65 people across the three centres, KDC reported.

Kaipara District Council announced yesterday afternoon an official Civil Defence Evacuation Centre is being set up at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 58 Hokianga Road in Dargaville for those who may need to leave their homes.

A community-led evacuation centre (CLC) at 43 Tirarau Street (the old Greenways Trust Building) was also activated, managed by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua.

Dargaville High School was asked by emergency services to open its gymnasium as an additional centre if required.

Kaipara Council urged those who can stay with whānau or friends in the first instance to do so.

Dargaville businesses yesterday could be seen hurriedly sandbagging their premises amid growing flooding fears as Cyclone Gabrielle’s prevailing winds swung around to the southwest.

Jepson said people in the town centre yesterday were sandbagging their businesses ahead of Monday evening’s high tide, as the water was already rising up just below the stopbanks.

A welfare assistance number had been set up for those in Kaipara affected by the cyclone. Those needing welfare assistance could call 09 439 1111.

People should report roading damage and other impacts by calling the council’s service centre on 0800 727 059.

”Be careful, hunker down,” Jepson said.

”There are lots of slips and trees down along with power outages,” he said.

”Look after yourselves. Stay put.”

For further updates, check KDC’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KaiparaDistrictCouncil.