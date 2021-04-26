Covid-19 vaccine starts for over 50s in Northland

Covid-19 vaccination centres for over 50s are being run in Whangārei and Kaitaia today. Photo / NZME

If you are over 50 and wish to get a Covid-19 vaccination in Northland, head to Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei and Kaitaia Hospital today.

The Northland District Health Board is inviting people over 50 to attend the walk-in clinic in Whangārei between 12pm and 7pm and in Kaitaia from 10am to 5pm.

People do not need to register first and those attending will need to bring their NHI number if they know it, and water and snacks in case they need to wait.

"This will not be the only opportunity for this group to be vaccinated - further community clinics are planned shortly," Northland District Health Board said.

"Again, please advise anyone that you know that is planning to attend, if they have had their flu vaccination they need to wait 14 days before their COVID-19 vaccination."

Visit COVID19.govt.nz for further information about the COVID-19 vaccine.