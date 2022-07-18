Once word got out, everyone instore wanted free masks, according to Unichem Onerahi Pharmacy retail manager Veronica Bojanich and pharmacy assistant Kathryn Pullen. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Northlanders are snapping up free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and masks as the second wave of Covid-19 leaves pharmacies understaffed and a hospital ward closed to visitors.

An increase in patients testing positive in Whangārei Hospital's Ward 1 led to it being closed to visitors on Friday.

The ward will remain closed to visitors until at least July 21, when the policy is to be reviewed, Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau (previously the Northland District Health Board) confirmed.

Kensington Pharmacy owner Angela Heswall said the orders for tests and masks were flying while her pharmacy is suffering from Covid-related staff shortages.

"We just received stock [of masks] on Friday, so we've just started giving those out and there has been an increase in people over the weekend."

People no longer need to have symptoms or be a household contact to access free RATs after the Ministry of Health announcement on Friday. Free medical-grade masks are being offered alongside tests at test collection sites.

"In general for the pharmacy, the workload has been tremendous," Heswall said.

A box of free RATs and packs of masks at Kensington Pharmacy. Photo / Jaime Lyth

"We are also suffering from work shortages, with staff illness with Covid and influenza."

"There is a lot of influenza and Covid out there so it's about people making sure they do wear the masks, especially indoors."

Free P2/N95 face masks are available for people who are at higher risk of severe illness, according to the Ministry of Health.

With staff shortages impacting not only the pharmacy staff but also delivery teams and wholesalers, Heswall called for patience from the community.

"People need to be very patient with the pharmacy and realise even though scripts are sent at the push of a button, it doesn't mean the prescription is ready."

Free RATs and packs of masks at Kensington Pharmacy ready for pick up for those who have ordered online. Photo / Jaime Lyth

News of the availability of free masks is spreading by word of mouth, and proving particularly popular at Unichem Onerahi Pharmacy.

"We gave away 50 packs, each with 50 masks in them, in three hours on Sunday," retail manager Veronica Bojanich said.

"As soon as one person asked, everyone around them that heard wanted some," pharmacy assistant Kathryn Pullen said.

A pharmacist at Maunu Pharmacy in Whangārei said they received stock of free masks on Monday at midday, but the demand for RATs has been steadily increasing over recent weeks.

"We've been giving away a lot more RAT tests at the moment."

Maunu Pharmacy in Whangārei is a Community Collection site where you can collect free RATs if you order them online. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau (previously the Northland District Health Board) reported 162 new cases in Northland over the last 24 hours, with 84 of those cases located in the Whangārei District, 64 in the Far North District and 14 in the Kaipara District.

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau reports there are currently 17 cases in hospitals across Northland. This is a mix of patients who are receiving care for Covid and those receiving care for an unrelated condition who have also tested positive.

The death toll from Covid 19 in Northland remains at 62.

Nationwide there were 7,612 new community cases of Covid in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 22 Covid-related deaths.

There are 797 people in hospital with the virus, including 20 in intensive care.

Free RATs and masks are available from a range of locations, including testing sites, marae and pharmacies across Northland.

To get RATs for free you must place an order online before going to a collection site via https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/ OR free call 0800222478