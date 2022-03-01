Health officials reminded the public to report negative and positive rapid antigen test results. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Northland District Health Board has reported 380 new cases of Covid-19 today.

Of those cases, 158 cases were in the Whangārei district, 166 cases in the Far North and 56 cases in Kaipara. No cases are under investigation.

There are now 2200 active cases in Northland.

Two patients are currently in hospital.

Health officials reminded the public to report their rapid antigen test results, regardless off whether they are negative or positive.

People can use the My Covid Record to report their RAT result.



After logging in, users will find the function at the bottom of the homepage.

Three types of results can be expected: detected, not detected or failed.



There are instructions on what to do after each of these.

For further questions, email help@mycovidrecord.min.health.nz or ring 0800 222 478.

Test results for tamariki under 12 can also be reported on 0800 222 478.