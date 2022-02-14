Mauri Ora Ki Ngatiwhatua CEO Grace Le Gros at the Big Boost vaccination event at Dargaville on Saturday. Health leaders are urging Northlanders to get vaccinated as Omicron spreads.

Mauri Ora Ki Ngatiwhatua CEO Grace Le Gros at the Big Boost vaccination event at Dargaville on Saturday. Health leaders are urging Northlanders to get vaccinated as Omicron spreads.

Health leaders are urging Northlanders to get Covid vaccines and boosters with a record 43 new Covid 19 cases in the region today.

There were 744 new Covid-19 cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health today.

The ministry reported 43 new cases in Northland today.

However, Northland District Health Board (NDHB) reported 38 cases in the 24 hours to yesterday afternoon. One of the cases is in Taipa/Mangōnui, 24 cases in Kerikeri, 1 case in Kaikohe, 1 case in Moerewa and 11 cases in Whangārei.

NDHB said that there may be discrepancies between the case numbers reported here and the Northland case numbers reported by the Ministry later in the day.

The Ministry are reconciling the two databases later this week which will then address any discrepancies. All notified cases continue to be contacted and supported as part of their case management.

There are no covid cases in hospital in Northland. There are 226 active cases in Northland, with 19 cases now recovered and released from isolation. There has been a total of 345 cases in Northland since 22 October 2021.

The spike in case numbers has renewed calls from Northland Maori leaders for whanau to prepare for the increase in Covid-19 case numbers across Northland.

In a statement from Te Kahu o Taonui, Northland Iwi Chairs, the group said the community would need to learn to live with Covid-19 and wanted to ensure whanau, hapu, iwi and hapori were well-equipped with the right tools to do so.

Lead chair of Te Kahu o Taonui, Harry Burkhardt, said he encouraged whanau to protect each other through vaccination.

"The vaccine is safe and offers protection not only to your tamariki but the entire household," Burkhardt said.

"The higher our vaccination rates, the higher our chances of keeping safe.

"Research and discuss vaccination of your tamariki within your whanau and please talk to your GP or hauora worker if you have concerns or questions."

Meanwhile, a case of Covid-19 has been identified at Kerikeri High School.

Parents were notified in an email sent by principal Elizabeth Forgie and associate principal Mike Clent at 5.30pm on Monday.

They said the student was at school on Thursday and Friday last week, before showing symptoms or testing positive, and subsequently followed the correct procedures.

Parents of all students identified as close contacts were contacted directly on Monday afternoon.

Any children whose families had not been contacted was not considered a close contact and could still come to school, which remained open.

Kerikeri High joins a growing list of schools with cases of Covid-19.

They include Whangārei Boys' High, Oromahoe School, Hikurangi School and Kerikeri Primary School. At Oromahoe, a rural school south of Kerikeri, all students were sent home last week and lessons are now being conducted online.

Omicron is also hitting Northland businesses.

BP Kaeo, for example, had to close on Monday because most staff in the family-run business were in isolation. The service station doubles as a store, a bakery and a courier depot.

The Ministry of Health will no longer be advising if locations of interest are associated with Omicron cases.

Not all exposure events will become locations of interest if health officials can identify everyone who may have been exposed (for example, a flight, a hairdresser with booked appointments, a private social event). These are considered private exposure events and you will be contacted by a district health board, the Ministry of Health or a district health board public health unit. Please follow their advice.

There are no current Northland locations of interest.

NDHB said 90 per cent of the Northland eligible population, 86 per cent of Māori and 99 per cent of Pacific people in the region have received at least one dose.

At the same time, 87 per cent of the Northland eligible population, 81 per cent of Māori and 95 per cent of Pacific people are fully vaccinated.

Northland Covid testing and vaccination centres, including opening times, can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/ .