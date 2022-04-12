Northlanders should to continue getting tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19 as case numbers in the region go up and down, the Ministry of Health says.

Northland's Covid 19 numbers are down again today, with 455 new cases reported.

Northland District Health Board said it publishes the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

The new cases come ahead of the Government's Omicron setting decision at 1pm today.

The DHB said there have been 455 new cases of Covid 19 notified in Northland in the 24 hours to 6am today.These include 258 cases in Whangārei District, 151 cases in Far North District, and 46 cases in Kaipara District.

There are 3,193 active cases in Northland currently and 23 hospital inpatients have tested positive for Covid 19 in the region.

In total 21,846 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

There were 559 new cases of Covid 19 cases in Northland on Tuesday and 312 on Monday.

''Vaccination remains our best defence against Covid 19 and a booster, in addition to first and second doses of the Covid 19 vaccine, will give you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which, for Omicron, includes a third or booster dose if eligible,'' the Ministry of Health said.

In Northland 90.1 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose; 88 per cent their second dose and 69.4 per cent have had boosters.

For Covid-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland-testing.../

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/...

For Covid-19 vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland.../