Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Subway on Rathbone St, Whangārei new location of interest

Northlanders are encouraged to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms if they have visited a location of interest. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Subway eatery on 11 Rathbone St in the Whangārei CBD is a new location of interest.

People who visited Subway on Monday, October 4, between 1.30pm-3pm are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and self-monitor for Covid -19 symptoms.

It's the fifth confirmed location of interest after two women from Auckland travelled into Northland and later tested positive for Covid-19.

BP Connect Wylies (Oct 2, 11.20pm-12.20am), Z Kensington (Oct 4, 3.45pm-4.45pm), Pepe's Dairy Onerahi (Oct 3, 9am-10am), Comfort Hotel Flames Onerahi (Oct 2, 6pm-11.59pm; Oct 3, 12am-6.30pm) and Kingswood Manor Motel Whangārei (Oct 3, 9pm-11.59pm; Oct 4, 1.30pm-3pm) are the other locations of interest.

Testing centres

Far North:

Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Rd, Mon-Sun, 9am-4pm

Hokianga:

Rawene Hospital, 163 Parnell St, call 09-405 7709 for an appointment

Mid North:

Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Pl, Mon-Sun, 9am-4pm

Kaikohe, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi, Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms, Wed-Sun, 9am-5pm

Kaipara:

Dargaville Hospital, 77 Awakino Rd, Mon-Sun, 9am-4pm

Whangārei:

Kamo, 20 Winger Cr, Mon-Sun, 9am-4pm

Pohe Island, Mon-Sun, 9am-4pm