Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland's hospitality industry gearing up for level 3 opening

Lloyd Rooney, co-owner of Number 8, The Quay and Loco restaurants in Whangārei, and The Cove at Waipū Cove, is looking forward to being able to serve people under level 3 from Friday. Photo / File

Northland's hospitality industry is gearing up for action if Northland does move to alert level 3 from Friday.

Northland is set to move to alert level 3 alongside the rest of the country, outside of Auckland, from tonight at 11.59pm. It will remain in place for a week and will be reviewed on September 6.

Auckland will remain in lockdown for the next two weeks.

There's little practical difference between levels 3 and 4, but under level 3 contact takeaways are allowed and more businesses can operate click and collect services.

This means more Northlanders will be able to work and businesses, particularly the hospitality industry, can start earning again.

John Maurice, owner of the Bank Bar in Kaikohe and chairman of the Northland branch of the Hospitality Association, said while he felt Northland should have moved to level 3 on Tuesday night, along with the rest of the country, bar Auckland, the move on Thursday night at least meant some businesses could bring in some income.

"'Not all businesses will be able to open at all under level 3, but it offers some relief for those that can operate contactless delivery, and following all the level 3 safety rules. That means no contact with customers."

That means only for takeaways, drive-throughs or delivery and he said most restaurants and cafes would wait until level 2 before opening further.

"At least it will start to see, for many, getting some income in."

He said it also meant many staff would now be able to work at those businesses.

Maurice said the level 3 rules for businesses are available at Hospitality NZ's website

One of those with their level 3 plans well under way is Lloyd Rooney, co-owner of Number 8, The Quay and Loco restaurants at Whangārei Town Basin, and The Cove at Waipū Cove.

Rooney said the lockdown had a "massive effect" on businesses and he was now looking forward to being able to serve people under level 3.

"What it does is it gives us hope. For me that's what this means and we can start trading again, to some degree.

"There's not a lot of difference between level 4 and level 3, but it means we can operate contactless takeaways and that our staff can get back to work."

He said he initially was reluctant to open under level 3, but had decided that it was best for his businesses, and their staff, to do so.

"It means we can get the staff back in, obviously adhering to all level 3 safety protocols, and get them preparing for level 3 opening."

Rooney said he would open The Quay and The Cove from 5pm tomorrow, and they would also produce food from the menus of Number 8 and Loco.