Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: A Whangārei special school set up special drive-through vaccination for students, staff and whānau

NDHB Public Health Unit vaccinators Tina Vink and France Badham checking the details of students being vaccinated at Blomfield Special School drive-through vaccination. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei's Blomfield Special School staff gowned up for a special drive-through vaccination for students, staff, and their whānau, and the initiative was welcomed with warm appreciation.

Principal Sally Wilkinson, in association with Northland District Health Board, organised a vaccination drive outside the school under Covid-19 level 4 lockdown yesterday so the students would be more comfortable.

Over 140 people, including staff, students, and their families, were booked in for the day.

Wilkinson said their students needed a familiar place for their vaccine and they also needed to take it in an environment they felt secure.

Mike Pearson from Kamo and Son Steven 13, a student at Blomfield wait in the waiting area after Steven has his vaccination. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The other settings could be crowded or too busy which could cause stress to the students, said Wilkinson.

"Drive-throughs really work with our students because they can sit inside the cars with their parents or whānau and they can all get it done at once if they want to.

"Some of our parents have found it difficult to get their kids vaccinated through the normal means, like going to the GP or the chemist."

Wilkinson said the general feedback for the drive-through had been good.

"They are spurred by feeling that all the other staff and students are coming to get their vaccinations.

"I think the parents feel if we are doing at school, they know that we will do it in a way that is appropriate for their child. Most of them are happy to have the opportunity."

Parent Kristy Kewene, who was stressing about getting her son James vaccinated at a GP or any chemist as it was difficult for him to stay still, said she appreciated the school organising the vaccination drive.

"Before lockdown, I tried getting James immunised but he could not sit still among a group of people, he does not understand social distancing, and no one would vaccinate him in a car.

"The drive-through was great, as we were able to sit in our car and they would come to vaccinate him in a familiar environment.

"The principal, teachers, and staff knew how to deal with James and it made it very easy for us. He was so comfortable and he didn't even know when they pulled the needle and it was done.

"If we had to go somewhere different, he would have been on edge and created a very stressful situation for him. At school, he wasn't worried or even bothered. He got to see people he knew and it was a very familiar environment for him."

Kewene said as a parent, it was very stressful when she could not get him vaccinated earlier.

She and her husband and daughter also got the second dose at the drive-through vaccination.

"It was great and very well organised. They had staff members on duty, the ones the kids would recognise.

"They came out and greeted James while the nurse was doing her job, so in a way distracted him, and it was very helpful.

"Everyone was all gowned up, social distancing was followed and James could see them, hear their voices, and was comfortable."

Blomfield students and caregivers getting vaccinated at Blomfield School, Step Mum of a student Caroline Toogood happy after her vaccination. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With regards to the online learning environment for kids with special needs, principal Wilkinson said they found the online studies were working well.

The school had also distributed hard resources packages to all the parents.

Wilkinson did not agree with the ongoing plea to allow specialist teachers to visit disabled children in their homes.

"We believe it is very unsafe for everybody involved and we feel we can work with distance

learning quite effectively and look after the pastoral needs of the students.

"Some of our students are comfortable with the virtual learning, while others are less comfortable. Part of what we do is provide support to the parents and caregivers of things they can do. We connect with them and give ideas and resources for what they can do with the students.

"It is not always directly with the young person on the screen, but for some it does work.

"Our students are very vulnerable health-wise and we also need to look after our teachers. We are all about students' well-being at the moment and that has to be our main concern."

Wilkinson said they made several phone calls and video calls with the students so they were still seeing their teachers.

"We make video snippets for them as well. I feel that is taken care of and what's more important is we are sensitive when they all come back.

"However, if they need some additional help, we link them with agencies that can provide the help.

"We put on videos of our therapists, art therapists, physiotherapists, and the hardpack has sensory things like play-doh and feathers for those kids that need that level of work.

"We might do morning circles similar to what we used to do in classes. There's a lot of stuff that we are doing and there's plenty of things to do."

The school had access to a lot of online resources from last year. They also had many leftover hard resource packs from the previous lockdown as they did not arrive in time.

"The parents have been happy to have received the pack and happy that they can set the pace for the young person.

"If they want more activities - they can get them; if they just want a phone call every couple of days – we can do that too. We are guided by what the needs for the whānau are."