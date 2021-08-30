Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland divided over level 4 decision ahead of Cabinet announcement

Long-running family business Arthur's Emporium is losing money under the current level 4 restrictions. Photo / Michael Cunningham

As most of the country is headed for level 3 on Wednesday, Northland together with Auckland is told to stay put in level 4 which has caused some debate and calls for more information around the positive Warkworth case.

Ahead of today's 4pm press conference following a Cabinet meeting, iwi, a member of Parliament and business owners have shared their views on the Government's decision to keep Northland in full lockdown.

Whangārei-based list MP and deputy leader of the Opposition Shane Reti said Northlanders should be given more information to understand their position.

"Northlanders just want to know the facts so that they can form a view."

He said if there was an indication that the infected person had worked in other locations in Northland, people would understand why Warkworth is being brought into the region.

"I want to know how many contacts are there in Northland, what percentage of them had been tested, what percentage have been negative and what is our vaccination rate."

But as Northlanders were kept in the dark, they are reasonably questioning the Government's call.

List MP Shane Reti says Northlanders should get more information. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In a message to Reti, Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said Northland wasn't automatically linked to Auckland and could move alert levels sooner.

Asked if he believed Northland should move into level 3 faster, Reti said he couldn't tell as not enough relevant information was available to the public at this stage.

For iwi Ngātiwai the answer to this question is clear: we should stay in level 4 as long as needed.

Raukura (chief executive) Hūhana Lyndon said iwi representatives last week met with members of the Prime Minister's office to provide feedback around lockdown.

"From a Ngātiwai perspective, we provided strong support for remaining in level 4 at this time because of the precautions that are coming out of Warkworth.

"Because we have Aucklanders in our midst, particularly on the coast, they need to have the opportunity to get tested twice if they were identified as close contacts.

"As we saw on the heat map, there is quite a bit of coverage around Northland. To allow that double testing to take place, we are Covid-cautious and we support whatever direction Government takes for Northland and Auckland moving forward."

Lyndon said Ngātiwai was working closely with the Government on how it can support the community's wellbeing during lockdown.

Ngātiwai raukura (chief executive) Hūhana Lyndon said the iwi takes a Covid-cautious approach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Business impact was also a concern for the iwi. Government had to step in to help small to medium-sized businesses, Lyndon said.

Ngātiwai's tribal district covers both Northland and Auckland.

Meanwhile, Whangārei shop owner Toby Brasting, of Arthur's Emporium, would love for Northland to move to level 3 from a business point of view, however, he knows people now work and travel between Auckland and Northland.

He said the speed at which New Zealand had moved to level 4 compared to last year had a negative impact on the business.

"Last time, people came racing into the shop to buy arts and craft supplies. Now people only had enough time to buy their groceries so we missed that burst."

Brasting has new stock continuously coming in from overseas containers that have to be sorted, meaning he has a lot of work and expenses but no income.

At level 3, businesses like Arthur's Emporium might be able to deliver their items or offer click and collect.

"At level 3 we are still going backwards but less quicky."

He recently launched a new website to sell more goods online, next to its long-running Trade Me store. Brasting said most of the orders came through Facebook Messenger.

It is, however, expected Northland will remain at level 4 for at least another week.

Lloyd Rooney, co-owner of No.8 and The Quay restaurants, says a move to level 3 is urgent for businesses. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hospitality business owner Lloyd Rooney who owns The Quay and No.8 can't understand the decision.

"Keeping Northland on the same restrictions as Auckland without a case in the community is disappointing. It is urgent for businesses to go to level 3. At the moment, no money is coming and everything is going out."

He says while running his business under level 3 is difficult, he could gear up for the summer season.

Takeaways wasn't a massive money earner, Rooney said, but at least it kept the staff engaged and turned the momentum towards reopening.

It would also give him a chance to turn stock that had not perished back into capital.

This morning Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking asked Shaun Hendy, a Covid-19 modelling expert from the University of Auckland, if Northlanders were treated poorly by the Government's alert decision.

"I think so," Hendy said.

He acknowledged that although there are strong links between Auckland and Northland, there were also strong links with nearby Waikato and Tauranga.