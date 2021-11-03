Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Find out where you can get a test or vaccination in Northland

With 14 Covid cases in Northland – three of whom have recovered - the district health board is continuing to encourage locals to seek out vaccinations and testing sites across the region.
The Northland DHB especially urged people in the Taipā, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia areas to get tested if they have had symptoms in the last couple of weeks – particularly around Labour weekend.
They also provided clarification in a written statement yesterday to say the two unlinked cases that prompted a snap lockdown in the Far North did not live in Taipā as stated by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.
To find out where you can get vaccinated today, check out the lists below.
Northland Covid-19 Testing Clinics:
• Awanui Rugby Club (9am-2pm)
• Pukenui, By Houhora Fishing Club, 4036 Far North Road (9am-2pm)
• Kaitaia Hospital, Use the hospital driveway next to the car compound (9am-4pm)
• Eastern Rugby Club, Taipa (10am-2pm)
• Rawene Hospital, Honey Street (9am-2pm)
• Pawarenga clinic - 9-10am, then 1-2pm
• Kohukohu clinic (11am – 2pm)
• Mangamuka clinic (11am – 2pm)
• Rawene, Hospital, Honey St, (9am – 2pm)
• Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)
• Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-5pm)
• Dargaville Hospital (9am-3pm)
• Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent (9am-4pm)
• Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs (10am-2pm).
Northland Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics:
• Kaitaia, Paknsave, 111 North Rd (10am-3pm)
• Awanui Rugby Club, 92 State Highway 1, Awanui (3pm-6pm)
• Horeke Town Hall (10am – 2pm)
• Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-5pm)
• Moerewa, Simson Park (9am-5pm)
• Kerikeri, Sammaree Place (12pm-7pm))
• Whangarei, Northland Events Centre (12pm-7pm))
• Whangarei, 5 Walton Street (9am-4pm)
• Mangawhai, Carpark adjacent to St John (10am-3pm)
• Kaiwaka KSA, 2 Gibbons Road (11am-2pm - 3pm-7pm)
Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa will be offering vaccination and testing via the Karawēne Mobile Unit at Coopers Beach, Quarry, at 10.30am; and Waitāruke Carpark at 3pm.
Please ring 0800 465236 for confirmation as times are subject to change.
Whakawhiti Ora Pai is running a Second Shot Saturday event at Potahi Marae in Te Kao on November 6 at 9am to 2pm.
Vouchers are available for everyone who receives a first dose, and everyone who receives their second dose goes into the draw to win one of three Prezzy Cards.