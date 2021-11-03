Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Find out where you can get a test or vaccination in Northland

Find out where you can get your Covid vaccination in Northland today. Photo / Tania Whyte

Find out where you can get your Covid vaccination in Northland today. Photo / Tania Whyte

With 14 Covid cases in Northland – three of whom have recovered - the district health board is continuing to encourage locals to seek out vaccinations and testing sites across the region.

Whangārei Covid testing centre in Winger Cres, Kamo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Northland DHB especially urged people in the Taipā, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia areas to get tested if they have had symptoms in the last couple of weeks – particularly around Labour weekend.

They also provided clarification in a written statement yesterday to say the two unlinked cases that prompted a snap lockdown in the Far North did not live in Taipā as stated by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Administrators Kristi Barabarich and Jasmine Woods at Ngāti Hine Health Trust. Photo / Tania Whyte

To find out where you can get vaccinated today, check out the lists below.

Northland Covid-19 Testing Clinics:

• Awanui Rugby Club (9am-2pm)

• Pukenui, By Houhora Fishing Club, 4036 Far North Road (9am-2pm)

• Kaitaia Hospital, Use the hospital driveway next to the car compound (9am-4pm)

• Eastern Rugby Club, Taipa (10am-2pm)

• Rawene Hospital, Honey Street (9am-2pm)

• Pawarenga clinic - 9-10am, then 1-2pm

• Kohukohu clinic (11am – 2pm)

• Mangamuka clinic (11am – 2pm)

• Rawene, Hospital, Honey St, (9am – 2pm)

• Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

• Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-5pm)

• Dargaville Hospital (9am-3pm)

• Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent (9am-4pm)

• Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs (10am-2pm).

‌

Vehicles wait in line for their jabs at Ōhaeawai Rugby Club. Testing is carried out in a separate area. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics:

• Kaitaia, Paknsave, 111 North Rd (10am-3pm)

• Awanui Rugby Club, 92 State Highway 1, Awanui (3pm-6pm)

• Horeke Town Hall (10am – 2pm)

• Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-5pm)

• Moerewa, Simson Park (9am-5pm)

• Kerikeri, Sammaree Place (12pm-7pm))

• Whangarei, Northland Events Centre (12pm-7pm))

• Whangarei, 5 Walton Street (9am-4pm)

• Mangawhai, Carpark adjacent to St John (10am-3pm)

• Kaiwaka KSA, 2 Gibbons Road (11am-2pm - 3pm-7pm)

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa will be offering vaccination and testing via the Karawēne Mobile Unit at Coopers Beach, Quarry, at 10.30am; and Waitāruke Carpark at 3pm.

Please ring 0800 465236 for confirmation as times are subject to change.

Whakawhiti Ora Pai is running a Second Shot Saturday event at Potahi Marae in Te Kao on November 6 at 9am to 2pm.

Vouchers are available for everyone who receives a first dose, and everyone who receives their second dose goes into the draw to win one of three Prezzy Cards.