Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Demand for tests, vaccinations surges as Northland waits on tenterhooks

Public health nurse Alicia Lynch ready to give Emma Thomas of Whangārei a swab test at the Winger Cres testing centre in Kamo. Photo / Imran Ali

Covid testing and vaccination numbers jumped sharply during the weekend following revelations a Covid-positive woman travelled around Whangārei and the Bay of Islands for several days.

Just under 3100 vaccines were administered in Northland on Saturday, of which 1101 were first doses and 1990 second doses.

Friday's tally was 2363.

The number of Covid tests carried out also rose sharply from an already-high 672 on Friday to 821 on Saturday.

As of edition time on Sunday there were still no positive cases in Northland and no trace of the virus in the region's wastewater, despite 60 new community cases elsewhere in the country, mostly in Auckland.

A long queue formed at the Winger Cres testing centre in Kamo on Saturday with motorists waiting for more than an hour for their turn.

They included Emma Thomas, of Whangārei, who said the 90-minute wait was worth it.

It was her third swab test so far and she urged all Northlanders to get tested and stay safe.

The Covid-positive woman who had crossed the border had put the lives of everyone at risk, she said.

''She could have gone anywhere.''

Whangārei's drive-through vaccination centre outside the Northland Events Centre in Okara also had a busy day.

Site co-ordinator Anna Rooney said Saturday's crowd was different to previous vaccination clinics.

"Teens, young adults, Māori, Pasifika people, tradie-types with high vis and gumboots on. I think people are realising with Delta, they can't sit on the fence. So it's a lot more people than we were doing previously.''

The influx of people started almost as soon as the weak positive case was reported.

''Suddenly we started to see people from 2.45pm that day. It felt like someone had turned the tap on.''

The only testing station open in the Mid North on Sunday, at Kerikeri's Sammaree Place, was swamped with people keen to check their Covid status. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sunday's test figures were not available at edition time but the only testing station open in the Mid North on Sunday, at Kerikeri's Sammaree Place, was swamped soon after its 10am opening with people wanting to check their Covid status.

The normal Sunday closing time of 2pm was extended to 4pm — as it was at the district health board's other testing stations in Kamo, Dargaville and Kaitaia — but by mid-afternoon the number of people coming in to get tested had slowed to a steady trickle.

The last major surge in demand for vaccinations came in August when the Delta variant was detected in Warkworth and 3001 doses were delivered in a single day at a drive-through clinic in Whangārei.

Nationwide more than 81,000 jabs were given on Saturday with more than 65,000 of those second doses.

The Covid-positive woman, who is reportedly not co-operating with health authorities, visited Onerahi, Kensington, Paihia, Kawakawa and Waipū between October 2 and 5.

At a glance

Vaccination Clinics

No booking required

Whangārei

Northland Events Centre

Drive-through

51 Okara Drive, Whangārei

Monday 10am-5pm

Tuesday 8am-7.30pm

Wednesday 10am-5pm

Thursday 8am-7.30pm

Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 9am-4pm

Sunday 17 10am-2pm

Ngāti Hine Health Trust

5 Walton St, Whāngarei

Saturday 9am-1pm



Kamo

Ki A Ora Ngātiwai

Call 09 435-4586

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday - 10am-3pm

Dargaville

Northland District Health Board

22a Normanby St (next to the Dargaville Yugoslav Hall, opposite Caltex and the Farm Machinery Centre)

Monday 11am-6pm

Tuesday 10am-2pm

Wednesday 10am-3pm

Sunday 10am-2pm

Kerikeri

1 Sammaree Place

Tuesday- Wednesday 10am-5pm

Thursday 12pm-7pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



Moerewa Ngāti Hine Health Trust

Moerewa Rugby Club

Simpson Park

Monday to Saturday - 9am-4pm

Kaitaia

The Old Warehouse Building

11 Matthews Ave

Monday- Tuesday 10am-5pm

Wednesday 10am-5pm

For more information got to northlanddhb.org.nz