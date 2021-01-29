Covid 19 coronavirus: Word on the street - are Northlanders diligent scanners?

Matthew Armstrong, 28

The latest community case of Covid-19 in Northland has Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urging Kiwis to turn on their bluetooth function and diligently scan everywhere they go.

On Saturday - a day before news of the new case broke - some 286,646 Kiwis scanned at least one QR code poster, despite there being more than two million registered users.

Northern Advocate reporter Karina Cooper and photographer Tania Whyte went to the Whangārei Covid testing stations this week and asked how the recent case has impacted people's use of the app.

Hernan Alvarez, 38

"I was only using the app sometimes. Because I live so close to the supermarket I sometimes have my phone and I sometimes don't. Now I understand there is more of a need to use it all the time."

Andrea Robinson, 59

"I try to scan wherever I go but if I don't see the QR code I sometimes forget. It needs to be more prominent in places. Businesses should print off new ones when they become run-down and have them everywhere."

Izzie Porter, 24

"I used to be really good and use it all the time. I slowly stopped using it so much because of the whole attitude that Covid had died down and now because of the community case I have started using it more."

Adam Donovan, 18

"I use it sometimes. When it was like the proper pandemic I used it a lot but not so much now as it wasn't that serious. I think, a little bit, I'll use it more."

Matthew Armstrong, 28

"To be honest I've only used it a few times. Most of the time I'm with my partner and she uses it for us. When it starts getting more serious like the first round, that is when I was really good but because it's calmed down a bit now she does it."