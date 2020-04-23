A timeline of Covid-19 as the number of confirmed cases increases around the world.

Construction works at Whangārei Hospital are to resume under alert level 3, including a theatre extension project which could potentially increase ICU capacity.

Acting chief financial officer Joyce Donaldson said additional capacity would be beneficial should Covid-19 be present within New Zealand for an extended period.

"The continuation of piling work began earlier this week and, once completed, the team can begin preparing the foundations," Donaldson said.

Works on the cath lab, surgical wing air-con and Wi-Fi as well as the Te Kotuku beds and scan/assessment room will also recommence next week.

All projects have been deemed essential by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

This announcement comes after the District Health Board yesterday reported no new Covid-19 cases in Northland for the sixth consecutive days.

None of the Northland Covid-19 patients are in hospital, and the 12 active cases are self-isolating in the community, while 15 people have recovered.

Northland DHB has also started rolling out its new mobile testing programme in isolated communities. It conducted 60 out of 186 tests carried out Wednesday.

A total of 3533 tests have now been completed across primary care, Northland DHB hospitals, community-based testing centres and aged residential care.

Outside of the Northland region, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed that a Dunedin woman and a man from Christchurch died on Wednesday.

There were two new confirmed, and one new probable cases nationwide, all connected to existing cases.

At yesterday's briefing Bloomfield also said dentists would be able to conduct emergency treatment under alert level 3.

NDHB oral health adviser Dr Neil Croucher explained, however, dentists had already been seeing patients for emergency procedures throughout alert level 4 under the guidance of the Dental Council and the Ministry of Health.

"All dentists, dental/oral health therapists, hygienists and dental specialists are only able to see patients for emergency care. This will be the same for level 3, too," he said.

Most practices around the region have closed their practice doors for routine check-ups and oral care, and only take phone inquiries from patients.

Dentists provide face-to-face treatment if people experience severe pain that cannot be controlled by medication, fractured teeth, severe facial or oral swelling, trismus (lockjaw) or acute infections.

They also repair dental appliances where patient health is significantly impacted.

Similar, optometrists, podiatrists and physiotherapists will be able to schedule urgent face-to-face appointments under alert level 3.

The Ministry of Health stressed, however, that virtual and phone consultations remained the main method for consultation and treatment.