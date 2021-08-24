Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland businesses hit by lockdown can apply for financial and other help

Northland's business areas are closed due to the level 4 lockdown, but there is support available for those impacted by the lockdown.

As Northland's level 4 lockdown extends, leaving only essential services open, businesses impacted by the restrictions can call on a package of supports from the Ministry of Social Development and other agencies in the region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced that New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week.

It means at least 10 days without income for many Northland businesses.

Ministry of Social Development, (MSD) Economic Development Manager for Northland, Darrell Lambert said businesses will need financial and other support given the impact of the lockdown on cashflows.

"The message to Northland businesses is that support is available now. It's critical that business operators are aware of that and where to go for the latest information," Lambert said.

"MSD staff are contacting businesses to ensure they know how they can apply for the August Wage Subsidy if they need to, as well as the package of support available from MSD and other agencies.

"We're also reaching out to essential businesses to ensure they can continue to recruit staff and working with our partners in the Northland businesses community to provide wrap-around support that will help ease the strain of this lockdown."

Northland Inc CEO Murray Reade said the Northland economy is resilient and support measures such as the August Wage Subsidy, will help to lessen the economic impact of lockdown.

"Economic data tells us that on the whole, Northland weathered the impact of previous Covid-19 restrictions, including last year's level 4 lockdown and the resurgence in February. The fact that there are many employment opportunities in the region is proof of the region's resilience.

"Obviously this is a worrying time for business owners, and they should know that we are here to provide guidance and support when it's needed.

"We also need a good team response from Northlanders to keep our people safe. Looking ahead, that will help to lessen the economic impact of this lockdown on the region."

NorthChamber chief executive Steve Smith said the chamber's first priority is the welfare of business operators and their employees, especially given the Delta variant can spread easily and rapidly.

"There is a level of concern in our business community about Delta. That's why we're reaching out with information about pastoral support along with the financial support that is available.

"We are also encouraging businesses operators to stay safe and to follow the public health advice. If your business is not deemed "essential", then you and your employees must stay home and stay in your bubble. Ultimately, the best defence against Delta is to get vaccinated."

Support available for businesses

MSD:

■ The Wage Subsidy August 2021 Scheme. The Wage Subsidy is a payment which covers a 14-day period to contribute to the cost of employee wages only, and the payment rate is $600 a week (full time) and $359.00 a week (part-time). Businesses need to have had (or predict to have) a minimum 40 per cent decline in revenue in the 14-days since the Alert Level escalation (August 17 - 30), when compared with their revenue during a typical 14-day period in the six weeks immediately before the alert level escalation (or the same 14-day period in 2019 or 2020 if the business has highly seasonal revenue).

■ The Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme, for employers to help pay their employees who need to self-isolate and cannot work from home. It is paid as a two-week lump sum per eligible employee. The payment is also available to those who are self-employed.

■ The Covid-19 Short-term Absence Payment is available for employers to help pay their employees who need to stay at home while awaiting a negative Covid-19 test result and cannot work from home. You can apply for STAP once, for each eligible worker in any 30-day period (unless a health official or doctor tells the worker to get another test). The payment is also available to those who are self-employed.

Inland Revenue:

■ Resurgence Support Payment. Businesses and self-employed people will also be able to get support with business costs like rent or fixed costs through the Resurgence Support Payment, administered by Inland Revenue, and can be accessed through the Inland Revenue website.

Northland Inc:

■ A range of expert advisory services are available through Northland Inc.

NorthChamber:

■ Expert business assistance and advocacy is available through NorthChamber

A central resource for business information and government supports is available at business.govt.nz/covid-19/