The beach on Ritchie Rd, Parua Bay, has been closed multiple times due to sewage spills. Photo / NZME
The results of a pilot study in Whangārei Heads could bring much-needed relief to residents frustrated by repeated raw sewage spills contaminating beaches and the harbour.
The Whangārei District Council (WDC) has completed a targeted investigation into stormwater inflow in the Parua Bay wastewater network after years of public outcryand mounting pressure from the Northland Regional Council (NRC).
NRC earlier this year said it was considering enforcement action over the ongoing pollution.
The pilot study focused on an area upstream of the Ritchie Rd storage tank, where the majority of connected Parua Bay properties were located.
Kevin White, a Parua Bay resident and registered drain layer who helped install the original system in the mid-2000s, previously told the Advocate the infrastructure was poorly designed and unfit for the area’s rapid growth.
Using smoke testing and digital GIS modelling, the study identified vulnerabilities in public and private infrastructure, including damaged manholes, low-lying gully traps, and hydrogen sulfide corrosion.
In the meantime, the NRC acknowledged WDC was taking interim measures such as transporting wastewater by tanker during high-flow periods and regular environmental sampling to monitor contamination levels.
The WDC spokeswoman said community engagement had been central to the pilot study’s success.
WDC had held public drop-in sessions, emailed updates to local groups, and maintained a dedicated project webpage. Feedback from residents had helped identify hotspots and build a digital database to guide future decisions.
The council said this work would also inform a broader review of the Whangārei Heads wastewater system to ensure it could meet the needs of a growing population.
Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.