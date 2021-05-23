Council looking for solutions to dangerous riding on Kaikohe's streets

Far North District Council says it will address the issue of bikes being ridden dangerously in Kaikohe after complaints from residents.

The way some people are riding their bikes on Kaikohe's streets and footpaths is under Far North District Council scrutiny.

The council's manager environmental services, Rochelle Deane, said since concerns have been raised about the dangerous use of bikes and stakeboards, the council has been working with police to improve safety in Broadway and at Lindvart Park.

"So far this year police have confiscated bicycles on behalf of the council at least three times," Deane said.

"In one case the bike was kept at the council's Kaikohe office until its young owner paid a fine of $50, and the bike was then returned. We are also investigating other legal avenues to help reduce the misuse of vehicles, such as motorbikes, on council reserves."

The council's Skating and Cycles Bylaw 2007 bans skateboards, roller blades, roller skates and similar devices in some places for safety reasons and allows the council to control bike-riding on footpaths.

In Kaikohe the bylaw specifically covers both sides of Broadway, from the Station/Park Rds intersection to the Broadway/Mangakahia Rd intersection, and the Marino Place carpark.

After a previous warning, the council can seize the rider's machine and impound it for up to five days. The person would have to pay up to $50 to get it back and could also face a $500 fine.

Any device used to breach the bylaw could be impounded for five days, if the owner or rider had previously been personally required to desist, and had been advised of the council's authority, after paying costs not exceeding $50. There is also provision for a maximum fine of $500 upon conviction of committing an offence.

Most of the recent concerns involved children and young people riding bicycles and motorbikes on Broadway, risk their and others' wellbeing.