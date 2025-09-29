Advertisement
Could Mrs P be the Briscoes Lady’s heir apparent? - Kevin Page

Rumours the Briscoes Lady might be retiring got Kevin Page's wife thinking. Photo / NZME

This week Mrs P almost suffered a medical episode of dire proportions.

She had trouble breathing, couldn’t speak and didn’t bat an eyelid when I said I’d leave the dishes in the sink and do them later. So obviously it was bad.

Thankfully help was on hand in the form

