Northland students got to interact with a convoy of tractors that are trekking cross the Far North raising funds and awareness around mental wellbeing.

Think and Be Me founder, Cat Levine said the trek is about more than tractors on the road.

“It’s a celebration of how communities and organisations alike can make an impact together. Rotary’s funding has had an incredible impact on tamariki and teachers across Northland and the Tractor Trek is an initiative to raise funds so that even more children, educators and whānau can have access to this important early intervention education and skill development throughout New Zealand.”

Think and Be Me founder, Cat Levine (left) with Northland MP Grant McCallum (right).

She said the trek had got off to a great start and the schools and children were very receptive to the programme.

“There is huge excitement when they see the tractors. The kids come out waving and smiling and the community is really feeling the love.”

Ron Rolston, one of the tractor drivers, said as a retired farmer and counsellor, seeing the children’s faces light up made it all worthwhile for him.

“It’s been an amazing couple day. The greatest thing is seeing the excitement and enthusiasm of the kids when they see the tractors. Most of us are older folk, retired ex-farmers and it’s great to link with the kids.”

“In my past life I have been a counsellor, and I know how important it is to understand your emotions and manage feelings.”

Rolston said he hopes to be able to do more of the treks in future.

Peria School said the school community enjoyed the visit.

“Students reacted with laughter at the show, enjoyment and were happy to be involved. As the tractor driver said, ‘If we can share this knowledge with students now, then we can start these conversations early and children can start to learn how to talk about their feelings.’”

“We are very fortunate as teachers that this programme comes with an abundance of resources online and hands-on, direct to the classroom today. Cat, the leader of this kaupapa will be returning in Term 2 and we look forward to sharing some of our learning with her. Koha mai, koha atu.”