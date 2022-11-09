Convicted animal abuser Lena Duncan is under investigation by the SPCA, which has seized a number of horses from her Far North property. Photo / File

Convicted animal abuser Lena Duncan is under investigation by the SPCA, and a number of horses from her Far North property have been seized by the animal welfare authority.

And in a bizarre turn of events, the Northern Advocate has discovered the so-called animal "breeder" has taken legal action against two New Zealand animal welfare charities, despite being wanted in Australia on multiple charges of animal cruelty.

SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson said: "We can confirm that Ms Duncan has initiated civil proceedings, and that SPCA is opposing the claim.

"An active criminal investigation into a number of animals in Ms Duncan's care is ongoing and while this is occurring, we cannot comment further."

Duncan has also taken legal action against Huha NZ, an animal rescue shelter based in Ōtaki, north of Wellington.

Huha NZ spokeswoman Carolyn Press-McKenzie confirmed the legal action. "Lena Duncan is suing us".

"But as it's before the court we can't say any more."

Duncan has been living in New Zealand after fleeing Australia, where she went by the name of Dora Ryan and is wanted on charges of maltreating dozens of dogs and horses.

She was convicted of 33 charges of animal cruelty in South Australia but changed her name to Lena Duncan and left the country before she could be sentenced.

Wilson said the SPCA has seized some of Duncan's horses following concerns.

"SPCA inspectors carried out search warrants in both Northland and Napier relating to the welfare of multiple horses as part of this investigation, which follows animal cruelty allegations within New Zealand," Wilson said.

"A number of horses have been seized as well as other evidence to support the case.

"SPCA has made contact with Australian authorities in relation to this."

Last year, the Northern Advocate reported Duncan was living in Peria after bringing 26 horses and a number of dogs with her from Australia in 2020.

She was raising and selling horses and dogs while in Peria despite being charged with multiple cruelty offences under South Australia's animal welfare act in relation to two separate cases.

During the first inspection in 2017, Duncan was found to have kept 75 dogs and puppies, 45 horses, seven sheep and 25 chickens at her Baroota property, three hours north of Adelaide.

The Australian court found the animals were living in squalid conditions in enclosures covered in rotting bones, urine and faeces, and were suffering malnourishment. Photo / File

The RSPCA said she had too many animals to adequately care for them and seized 27 of the most affected dogs - 23 Pomeranians and four German shepherds.

The German shepherds had significant mobility issues and chronic health problems.

One of the dogs, named Heyley, was found lying in dirt outside, unable to stand, and was euthanased by a vet on humane grounds at the property.

Another called Nick could barely walk and dragged his hind legs along the ground.

The other two German shepherds also had painful symptoms associated with a range of conditions and were also euthanased.

In 2019, RSPCA inspectors visited the property after another cruelty report and seized five emaciated horses and a Pomeranian dog.

At that time there were 86 dogs and 56 horses on the property.

Indigo Violet was found by a vet to be 140kg underweight, and collapsed and died four days after being taken into care. Photo / File

One of the horses, named Indigo Violet, was found by a vet to be 140kg underweight, and collapsed and died four days after being taken into care.

In between the two inspections, Duncan launched her own legal action against the RSPCA and several of the dogs that had been seized were returned.

As Dora Ryan, she was charged with a total of 33 counts of ill-treatment of an animal.

The Australian court found the animals had been denied veterinary care, were living in squalid conditions in enclosures covered in rotting bones, urine, and faeces, and were suffering malnourishment.

She failed to appear for a sentencing hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

RSPCA chief inspector Andrea Lewis said the RSPCA is confident Ryan will one day be held to account in Australia.

Discussions were "ongoing" between their inspectorate and New Zealand police in regard to an extradition order for her, Lewis said.

"We would like to see this matter finalised and Ms Ryan have an appropriate penalty imposed, however in usual circumstances extradition is reserved for major indictable offences committed on Australian soil.

"The matter involving Ms Ryan is a minor indictable offence and is on a lower end of the offending scale [compared to murder and rape] so there is less priority given by the relevant authorities to pursuing extradition."

The Northern Advocate has attempted to contact Duncan.