Northern Advocate

Convicted animal abuser's horses seized from Far North property by SPCA

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Convicted animal abuser Lena Duncan is under investigation by the SPCA, which has seized a number of horses from her Far North property. Photo / File

Convicted animal abuser Lena Duncan is under investigation by the SPCA, and a number of horses from her Far North property have been seized by the animal welfare authority.

And in a bizarre turn of

