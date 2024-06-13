A controversial spray widely used on Northland kiwifruit has been given the green light with regard to its continued use.

The Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) decision to allow the continued use of a controversial spray widely used on Northland kiwifruit orchards has been met with mixed reactions.

The EPA announced in May hydrogen cyanamide, an active ingredient in sprays such as Hi-Cane, could continue to be used in New Zealand.

The move has been welcomed by kiwifruit growers’ advocacy group New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI).

NZKGI chief executive Colin Bond said a ban would have had “a massive economic impact” on the country’s most valuable horticulture export.

Bond thanked the growers and wider stakeholders “who fought for the continued use of Hi-Cane”.

“Growers and the communities who rely on our industry’s success will be relieved that the EPA [has] made the right decision to retain its use.

“Hi-Cane is a vital tool for kiwifruit growers and its retention will help support a booming industry.

“... We will continue to protect our workers and environment and we are committed to an ongoing programme of continuous improvement and best practice that focuses on safe spraying practices, both from a human and environmental health perspective.”

The decision follows lobbying by Kerikeri resident John Levers, who wanted to have the kiwifruit spray Hi-Cane banned and persuade the industry to enforce its own spraying guidelines.

As part of his campaign, Levers applied to the EPA for a reassessment of the chemical, paying the $1100 fee out of his own pocket.

The grounds for reassessment were established in September 2019, based on new information on the effects of hydrogen cyanamide.

This included assessments published by regulatory authorities in the United States and Europe, and risk assessments provided by stakeholders.

202 submissions were received, including 78 submitters supporting the EPA’s recommendations and 117 in opposition.

A public hearing for the reassessment was held in February 2024.

Levers has been approached for comment.

Hydrogen cyanamide is sprayed on kiwifruit vines in winter to help buds form, ensuring a large crop of fruit that ripens around the same time.

It is also applied to some apple, cherry, apricot, and kiwi berry crops.

Growers say the kiwifruit industry, which has become a major employer and export earner, isn’t viable in Northland without it - but the spray’s opponents say it’s a health hazard and should be banned.

Carbon Neutral Kerikeri founder and environmentalist Rolf Mueller-Glodde said he was “disappointed” about the decision to allow the continued use of Hi-Cane.

“It is irresponsible of EPA to allow continued use, although it does not seem surprising in view of the new Government’s apparent lower regard for the environment.”

Mueller-Glodde said he was “principally against the use of toxic sprays, which are not good for the produce, the soil and humans impacted by spray drift”.

However, there are a few orchardists in and around Kerikeri who have been “experimenting positively” with alternatives to Hi-Cane, he said.

The decision was welcomed by Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

“The EPA decision introduces appropriate environmental safeguards which will allow kiwifruit and other growers to use Hi-Cane responsibly,” Simmonds said.

“The EPA has found the product is non-carcinogenic and that health and environmental impacts can be mitigated by rules to protect workers and limit spray drift.”

Simmonds said it was “unfortunate” the EPA took four years to make its decision.

“I have made it clear to the EPA that they must prioritise decision-making, compliance, monitoring and enforcement functions.

“Reassessments should be completed in a timely manner to provide certainty to industry.”

Hydrogen cyanamide has been used in New Zealand since 1988. It is an ingredient in Hi-Cane, Treestart, Hortcare Hi-break, Synergy HC, Gro-Chem HC-50 and Cyan.

The new rules, which take immediate effect, include:

One application can be made per year with a maximum rate for kiwifruit, and all other crops.

Spray buffer zones must be created for bystanders, the aquatic environment and non-target plants downwind.

Application is limited to ground-based methods and nozzles and appropriate mixtures of hydrogen cyanamide, water, and/or adjuvants that will produce a coarse or larger droplet size.

A maximum wind speed is specified when applying the substance to crops.

Spraying is restricted to July 1 - September 10.

More stringent requirements for qualifications are required for professional users.

