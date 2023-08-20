Drivers have been hooning around the Kerikeri Basin Recreation Reserve “tearing up the grounds”, a resident says.

A Kerikeri resident says there needs to be “consequences” for the vandals in cars hooning around the grounds at one of Northland’s top heritage and tourism spots.

But the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Heritage New Zealand don’t seem too concerned, with DoC saying there are already bollards in place so they “will not be taking it further”.

The resident, who didn’t want to be named, said she was concerned that people in cars had been driving through the Kerikeri Basin Recreation Reserve “recklessly tearing up the grounds” and bypassing the gate through large gaps.

The reserve is part of the Kerikeri Mission Station and Kororipo Heritage Park, which includes the Stone Store, Kemp House, Kororipo Pā and Te Ahurea.

Tyre tracks at the popular Kerikeri Basin Recreation Reserve, which is a renowned heritage and tourist spot.

It is located over the bridge from the Stone Store by the carpark.

The woman said she was walking there last Saturday morning when she spotted numerous tyre marks in the grass. Two large boulders blocking access to the reserve had been pushed down a slope.

“They’re doing doughnuts, and there are broken plants... it’s destruction to public property that is there for everyone to enjoy.

“They’re even doing it during the day and it seems to be an ongoing issue.

“There needs to be consequences.”

The report of vandalism comes after 50 trees in the area were poisoned and are now dying, forcing the closure of the Hongi Hika Track due to the risk of dead trees toppling over in high winds.

DoC said a man had been fined $800.

And in 2021 a new waka shelter next to the reserve was vandalised by people who drove their vehicles inside and used it for a night-time drinking session.

The whare waka is part of Te Ahurea, formerly called Rewa’s Village, a replica Māori settlement owned by local hapū Ngāti Rēhia.

At that time, rocks blocking vehicle access were also removed and cars had been parked on the grass and inside the whare, leaving tyre tracks, mud and oil stains on the new concrete.

A resident says those who take vehicles into the Kerikeri Basin Recreation Reserve should face consequences.

Cars had also damaged the lawn and revellers had left behind empty bottles.

The Kerikeri resident, who walks through the reserve regularly, said a local fitness group said they saw people “hooning” around before dark the same weekend.

“There are gates there but they’re going around the gates.

“DoC needs to put more bollards up. They should have cameras there.”

DoC spokeswoman Lara McDonald said DoC was “aware of some tyre markings on the grass area near the entrance”.

“This is an unfortunate incident but, without further information, we will not be taking it further,” McDonald said.

“There are bollards in place to deter this behaviour.”

Kerikeri Mission Station property lead Liz Bigwood said Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga was “not aware of any hoonish driving in the Kerikeri Basin or any similar incidents recently”.

“This would be highly unusual, as most people come here to enjoy the natural ambience, the heritage of the area and to chill out,” Bigwood said.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in roading, health, business and animal welfare issues.