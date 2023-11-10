Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Clothes hide a multitude of sins

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
Suited up and ready to go.

Suited up and ready to go.

OPINION

These days I don’t own a suit. If an event requires me to wear one, I don’t go. So when, in cleaning out the garage, I find a zip-up suit protector on a coat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate