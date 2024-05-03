Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Possums are eating my apples - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
Joe Bennett contemplates getting a gun to help with his possum problem.

Joe Bennett contemplates getting a gun to help with his possum problem.

OPINION

Now is the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, except at my place, the fruitfulness is missing. For though I have several apple trees, it’s years since I ate a home-grown apple. The cause?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate