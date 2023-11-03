Voyager 2023 media awards
Joe Bennett: From rugby to the gentrified streets of Havelock North

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
Havelock North has an abundance of cute cafes and boutiques.

OPINION

Sunday morning, ‘fate’s great bazaar’ according to MacNeice, when ‘man’s heart expands to tinker with his car.’ But few people are tinkering with their cars right now. It’s Rugby World Cup Final time.

I’m

