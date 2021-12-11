Comment: The big question this summer - should we adopt a kitten?

Kittens are cute and curious but will that be just plain annoying to an older cat Photo / Getty Images

Kittens are cute and curious but will that be just plain annoying to an older cat Photo / Getty Images

To get another cat - that is the question in our household at the moment.

It seems like the perfect time - there are lots of kittens needing homes and it is summer (not sure why that is important but it seems like it should be).

Our resident cat, Maxine, was a rescue tabby and the least sociable one at the SPCA the day we went to find our new companion. While the other cats were front and centre, she was asleep at the back of her cage totally disinterested.

Somehow, that lack of care and desire to be liked was appealing. When the volunteer picked her up to take her out of the cage she gave a guttural growl, we should have known then what her personality was going to be like.

That was five years ago and while she doesn't like to be picked up and won't sit on your lap, we have settled into a comfortable arrangement where she does exactly what she likes and we run around after her. Yes, your typical cat.

Now I'd like to explore getting a kitten as a companion for her but, let's be honest, mostly because kittens are gorgeous and who doesn't need a little bit of gorgeousness after this year.

However, I have a few concerns:

Firstly, what if they just don't get on?

How would it be if Maxine retreats into herself and starts spending all her time in her safe place under the house? I have been doing a bit of research, and kittens are relentless. It is recommended that you make sure your older cat has places where it can escape the youngster. That doesn't sound like much fun for anyone, let alone a slightly grumpy, timid cat who is currently ruling the roost.

I sought some advice from our vet, but let's just say she was less than enthusiastic about the idea and proceeded to tell me that she had had both good and terrible experiences.

Related articles Opinion: Friends are indeed the family we choose 13 Nov, 2021 01:00 AM Quick Read

I didn't come away terribly confident.

Another thing is we don't have a cat door. Now, this has worked just fine with one cat and we leave the door ajar for her to come and go as she pleases. We have an indoor toilet for her to use at night, when the door is otherwise shut.

How will it work with two cats? Two dirt boxes isn't really an option and is a bit off-putting, to be honest. We have considered getting a cat door but we have big ranchsliders and are unsure how that would work.

So, as you can see there are lots of questions and dilemmas to work through before we go to find a kitten. Because even though we would love a new addition to our family, we are fully aware that a kitten is forever not just for Christmas or summer.