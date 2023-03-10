Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Comment: Smokefree policies are from those who reckon they know good for us better than ourselves

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
NZ is aiming to be smokefree by 2025. Photo / NZME

NZ is aiming to be smokefree by 2025. Photo / NZME

OPINION

The man was waiting for the foodbank to open. A journalist asked him about his circumstances.

He said he was in his early 60s and on a benefit. He bemoaned the rising price of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate