The Coastguard vessel Bay Rescue II carried out a medical evacuation from Urupukapuka Island on Wednesday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A woman has been rescued by boat from an island 10km northeast of Russell after suffering an apparent seizure.

Bay of Islands Coastguard president Phil Snowdon said the volunteer group was alerted about 4pm on Wednesday of a medical emergency on Urupukapuka Island.

With no rescue helicopter available, the Coastguard vessel Bay Rescue II was instead dispatched from Doves Bay, east of Kerikeri.

After picking up a couple of St John medics the crew headed for the island, nosed the boat ashore at Cable Bay, and stretchered the patient on board. She was taken to an ambulance at Waitangi jetty.

It was thought to be the first time the 45-year-old had suffered a seizure.

Her condition had improved significantly by the time rescuers arrived on the island.

Snowdon said it had been a busy few days for the volunteers. Other callouts included helping pull a 14-metre boat off rocks near Paihia at midnight the previous night.