With State Highway 1 over the Mangamukas still on track to reopen before Christmas, Kaitāia business leaders have planned a big spring clean-up to prepare for the extra visitors expected when the road finally lets traffic through.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said work at Mangamuka Gorge continued at pace, with many of the 35-plus slip sites in the final stages of repair. State Highway 1 over the Mangamuka Gorge in the Far North has been closed twice in recent years.
The 13km stretch of highway was wiped out by a series of 15 slips in a major storm in August 2022, just over a year after the highway reopened after a 12-month closure. Repair work had been under way for less than six months when a storm in April last year resulted in another 20 slips — some of them massive — that covered 1.3km and required repairs.
Then heavy rain on June 19 and 20 threatened to further delay the opening with a massive slip falling down the hill. The two-year job to fully fix SH1 over the gorge has been so extensive and complex that an extra $60 million to finish it was allocated in May’s Budget. That takes the total cost to $160m.
Kaitāia Business Association (KBA) is calling on all businesses, organisations, and community groups in and around the town centre to grab a broom, a hose and a rubbish sack and help tidy up the town centre ready for the reopening of the Mangamuka Gorge.