OPINION
Vince Cocurullo is the mayor of Whangārei.
When we move into winter, and we have cold, wet rainy days, it is not hard to fall into a slump of negativity, or even to miss seeing the positivity that surrounds us.
Last Friday we had the grand opportunity to reconvene to congratulate and welcome another group of new citizens to New Zealand. An emotional time for many, and one that our elected members take such pride in attending. Why reconvene? This citizenship ceremony was postponed from last month, due to the unforeseen infamous “falling tower” power cut! It is great to see so many of these individuals and their families attending this event. Thank you for choosing Whangārei as your home.
Speaking of welcoming new people, our council is proud to be part of the Welcoming Communities programme, and this month is celebrating the achievement of our Welcoming Communities stage one accreditation. This gives us the title of being a “Committed Welcoming Community”. We have been working closely with our multi-cultural and multi-ethnic partners and our community stakeholders to meet the accreditation standards, and we’re excited to be strengthening our relationships and networks to make Whangārei a friendly, safe and culturally diverse environment for all to enjoy.