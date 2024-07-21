You can read more about our Welcoming Communities programme on the council’s website https://wdc.govt.nz/WelcomingCommunities.

It has also been a month of celebrating our wider community. On Thursday July 18, I had the honour of presenting Chief Scouts Awards to Ryan Wilson, Levi Walker, Nathan Ras and Callan Dahlberg, all recipients of the Chief Scout Rimu Award, and Lucas Ras, recipient of the Cub Scout Rata Award. These are the highest awards you can earn as a Scout and a Cub.

To achieve the Chief Scout awards, these young people needed to complete an involved programme of steps, including skills progressions, many hours of community engagement and several “Better World” projects. These are shining examples of young leaders in our community, and I look forward to seeing great things from them in future.

Last week we also had several of our young people head to Wellington to be involved in a programme called Festival for the Future, and over the past month we have had Matariki celebrations around the region and celebrated our volunteers in Whangārei.

There are some big things coming up too, such as the Northland Business Awards, Bernina Fashion Awards, and the prestigious Civic Honours for 2024.

The Civic Honours are our council’s highest honour and recognise those who have given selflessly to our communities over their lifetime. This is an opportunity to celebrate our true community heroes, who often go quietly about their business without any expectation of recognition. In 2023, Civic Honours awardees were Beryl Wilkinson, Elizabeth Shepherd (Auntie Bess), Hilary Gittos and Robin Lieffering. I have no doubt our 2024 recipients will also set the standard with their contribution to the community well-being of Whangārei district.

You will often hear me talk about how our people are the heart and soul of our district. I firmly believe Northlanders are unique, and our community here in Whangārei is the most welcoming in New Zealand (and now we have the accreditation to prove it).

Keep up the great work Whangārei!