Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Workout motivation - finding your why

Northern Advocate
4 mins to read
Without motivation, there is no drive and without drive there is no real reason to push on and succeed Photo / 123RF

Without motivation, there is no drive and without drive there is no real reason to push on and succeed Photo / 123RF


OPINION


If you are looking for health and fitness motivation, you first need to ask yourself "why".
After all, without motivation, there is no drive and without drive, there is no real reason to push on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate